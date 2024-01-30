Halal certification must be from SFDA’s recognised bodies for goods to enter Saudi Arabia

VIETNAM, January 30 - HÀ NỘI — Enterprises exporting to Saudi Arabia must be aware that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) only accepts Halal certification from the list of their verified and recognised bodies, the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned.

Failure to adhere to these regulations will result in suspension of customs clearance or return of goods to the export port.

The department urged enterprises exporting to Saudi Arabia to keep a close watch for market updates and comply with Halal certification requirements.

To avoid potential problems, enterprises must get Halal certification from the SFDA’s approved and authorised list of certification bodies, the department said.

According to Việt Nam Trade Office in Saudi Arabia, this market has huge demand for Halal agricultural products, food, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Saudi Arabia imports around US$200 million of goods each year from Việt Nam, $80 million of which are agricultural and fishery products.

Halal certification attests that a product is manufactured in full compliance with the precepts of Islamic Law.

According to research by Frost & Sullivan, the Halal economy is predicted to reach $5 trillion by 2030. In 2023 alone, the global Halal food market surged to $1.5 trillion.

Việt Nam issued the initiative "Enhancing international cooperation to build and develop Việt Nam's Halal Industry by 2030" on February 14, 2023. — VNS