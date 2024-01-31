Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE

Jan. 30, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer Cox signs six bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 30, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed six bills today. He has signed seven pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date. 

Information on bills signed today can be found below:

  • SB 1 Higher Education Base Budget
  • SB 4 Business, Economic Development, and Labor Base Budget
  • SB 6 Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget
  • SB 7 National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget
  • HB 257 Sex-based Designations for Privacy, Anti-bullying, and Women’s Opportunities 
  • HB 261 Equal Opportunity Initiatives 

On HB 257, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“We want public facilities that are safe and accommodating for everyone and this bill increases privacy protections for all.”

On HB 261, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“We’ve been concerned about some DEI programs and policies, particularly with hiring practices, and this bill offers a balanced solution. I’m grateful to the Legislature for not following the lead of other states that simply eliminated DEI funding with no alternative path for students who may be struggling. Instead, this funding will be repurposed to help all Utah students succeed regardless of their background.

“We firmly believe that Utah is stronger because of our diversity and we remain committed to keeping our state a place where everyone can thrive. Over the past three years, our administration has worked very intentionally with many community stakeholders to expand opportunities for all Utahns and we will continue to do so.”

###

