DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: DECEMBER 2023 MARKED THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH WITH DECLINING VISITOR EXPENDITURES

January 30, 2024

DECEMBER 2023 MARKED THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH WITH DECLINING VISITOR EXPENDITURES

HONOLULU – Total visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands (860,831 visitors, -1.3%) and total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars ($1.96 billion, -1.2%) were down slightly in December 2023, compared to December 2022, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). However, visitor spending during the calendar year, increased over 2022. Since the August 2023 Maui wildfires, visitor arrivals have decreased in four out of the last five months while visitor spending recorded five straight months of decline compared to 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, December 2023 total visitor arrivals represents a 90.4 percent recovery from December 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than December 2019 ($1.75 billion, +11.6%).

“The data shows reason for optimism that travel to Hawai‘i is continuing to recover since the pandemic and since the Maui wildfires. While the decision to reopen West Maui to visitors was difficult, the numbers show that visitor industry revenue is helping the people of Maui,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

In December 2023, 845,621 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 15,210 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 858,269 visitors (-1.5%) arrived by air and 13,618 visitors (+11.7%) came by cruise ships in December 2022, and 941,128 visitors (-10.1%) arrived by air and 11,313 visitors (+34.4%) came by cruise ships in December 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in December 2023 was 9.38 days, compared to 9.52 days (-1.5%) in December 2022 and 9.27 days (+1.1%) in December 2019. The statewide average daily census was 260,395 visitors in December 2023, compared to 267,834 visitors (-2.8%) in December 2022 and 284,924 visitors (-8.6%) in December 2019.

In December 2023, 424,305 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from December 2022 (447,326 visitors, -5.1%), but an increase compared to December 2019 (418,520 visitors, +1.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $850.6 million decreased from December 2022 ($926.3 million, -8.2%), but was much higher than December 2019 ($697.6 million, +21.9%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2023 ($225 per person) was less than December 2022 ($230 per person, -2.4%), but was considerably more than December 2019 ($180 per person, +24.7%).

In December 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 209,231 visitors declined compared to December 2022 (228,357 visitors, -8.4%) and December 2019 (215,358 visitors, -2.8%). U.S. East visitor spending of $573.2 million decreased from December 2022 ($620.4 million, -7.6%) but was much higher than December 2019 ($488.3 million, +17.4%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in December 2023 ($267 per person) was up slightly from December 2022 ($264 per person, +0.9%) and considerably more than December 2019 ($218 per person, +22.5%).

There were 67,405 visitors from Japan in December 2023, which was a significant increase compared to December 2022 (35,142 visitors, +91.8%), but was still much lower than December 2019 (136,635 visitors, -50.7%). Visitors from Japan spent $106.0 million in December 2023, compared to $57.8 million (+83.3%) in December 2022 and $210.9 million (-49.7%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in December 2023 ($239 per person) was more than December 2022 ($232 per person, +3.0%), but was less than December 2019 ($260 per person, -8.0%).

In December 2023, 55,927 visitors arrived from Canada, which was fewer than December 2022 (61,351 visitors, -8.8%) and December 2019 (64,182 visitors, -12.9%). Visitors from Canada spent $149.2 million in December 2023, compared to $145.0 million (+2.9%) in December 2022 and $129.6 million (+15.1%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2023 ($222 per person) was more than December 2022 ($194 per person, +14.5%) and December 2019 ($159 per person, +39.4%).

There were 88,753 visitors from all other international markets in December 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 86,094 visitors (+3.1%) from all other international markets in December 2022 and 106,434 visitors (-16.6%) in December 2019.

In December 2023, a total of 5,120 transpacific flights with 1,127,115 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,286 flights (-3.1%) with 1,175,147 seats (-4.1%) in December 2022 and 5,676 flights (-9.8%) with 1,252,958 seats (-10.0%) in December 2019.

Calendar Year 2023

For all of 2023, total visitor spending rose to $20.78 billion, compared to $19.70 billion (+5.5%) in 2022 and $17.72 billion (+17.3%) in 2019.

A total of 9,644,519 visitors arrived to the state in 2023, a 4.4 percent increase from 9,233,983 visitors in 2022. Total arrivals declined 7.1 percent when compared to 10,386,673 visitors in 2019.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The Maui wildfires continued to have an impact on the island’s December results. Due to strong numbers during the first seven months of the year, 2023 ended with positive growth in both visitor arrivals (+4.4%) and expenditures (+5.5%). Based on the current airline schedules, we will continue to see the U.S. market weaken and international markets increase in 2024.

For 2023, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island showed increases in total visitor expenditures when compared to 2022. Although expenditures for Maui were down -1.9 percent year-over-year, we are optimistic that this will improve in the coming months.

DBEDT and County of Maui Office of Economic Development convened the Maui Economic Recovery Commission earlier this month to provide guidance and project recommendations that will support local recovery priorities that align with the community’s vision. We will continue to monitor the impacts of the Maui wildfires while focusing on strategic efforts to revitalize Maui’s economy.

