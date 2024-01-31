Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,027 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Jobs Open on Oʻahu and Maui

HONOLULU – FEMA is hiring Hawaiʻi residents to support the Maui wildfire recovery effort. Jobs are available on Oʻahu and Maui. 

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year depending on the needs of the recovery mission.Benefits include sick leave and up to 11 paid holidays. 

FEMA is accepting applications until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, for the following positions:

 

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. Resumes for the job positions can also be submitted to the HR Mailbox at: fema-dr4724-hi-hr@fema.dhs.gov

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.

You just read:

FEMA Jobs Open on Oʻahu and Maui

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more