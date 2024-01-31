FEMA Jobs Open on Oʻahu and Maui

HONOLULU – FEMA is hiring Hawaiʻi residents to support the Maui wildfire recovery effort. Jobs are available on Oʻahu and Maui.

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year depending on the needs of the recovery mission.Benefits include sick leave and up to 11 paid holidays.

FEMA is accepting applications until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, for the following positions:

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. Resumes for the job positions can also be submitted to the HR Mailbox at: fema-dr4724-hi-hr@fema.dhs.gov.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.