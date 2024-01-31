Protecting Our Environment, One Cubic Yard at a Time 

OLYMPIA – Today, The House Environment & Energy Committee passed Substitute House Bill 2207. Introduced by Rep. Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah), the legislation is designed to tackle illegal dumping head-on and protect our state’s precious natural resources. This legislation addresses four key areas: revised penalties, funding cleanup and preventing future dumping, addressing abandoned vessels, and empowering rural communities.

The bill reclassifies certain unlawful waste dumping violations as natural resource infractions instead of a misdemeanor, apart from egregious violations. This streamlines the process, reduces court burden, and allows for swifter, more efficient penalties. Additionally, the bill retains volume-based litter fines ensuring penalties reflect the true environmental impact of the offense.

Under the legislation, any peace officer has enforcement jurisdiction rather than only those from natural resource agencies. It also allows for searches and evidence collections connected to natural resource infractions which are critical in investigating violations.

Half of the revenues from litter cleanup restitution payments will be reinvested in targeted waste disposal campaigns, particularly those focusing on areas prone to illegal dumping. With fines directly funding initiatives such as reduced fee days or vouchers, the legislation hopes to stop pollution before it happens.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by rural, forested areas, the bill earmarks funding from model toxics control operating accounts for public participation grants. These grants will support local initiatives focused on reducing dumping in these often-underserved communities.

“Our environment is not a dumping ground,” said Rep. Ramos “This is a rational and strategic approach to combatting unlawful dumping, prioritizing prevention, rehabilitation, and community engagement. By streamlining penalties, reinvesting in cleanup, and empowering local solutions, we can protect our natural resources for generations to come.”

Substitute House Bill 2207 now heads to the House Appropriations Committee.