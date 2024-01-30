Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Lecture on Wastewater Treatment System Upgrade on February 7th

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) on February 7 for its new monthly First Wednesday lecture series. The speaker will be FOAM vice-president and retired wastewater treatment plant operator David Couch. He will cover the progress of the City’s massive wastewater system upgrade and inform attendees about what remains to be done. The talk will start at 7 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G Street. It will last about one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation will be simulcast on Zoom [https://humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/82646444617?pwd=QXUwaDE3UWtjazdMbUsxeE8zWXFrQT09] and eventually uploaded to FOAM’s YouTube channel [https://www.youtube.com/@foamfriendsofthearcatamars3798]. For more information, call 707-826-2359.