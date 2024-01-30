AllFloors Trade Centre Celebrates Launch of New Website

Kent, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kent, England -

Kent, England - AllFloors Trade Centre, based in the UK, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The website aims to make information about the store and some of its flooring products more accessible to the community at large.

While the store is situated in Kent, it frequently receives customers from London and the surrounding areas. As such, the website will make all of its high quality flooring options easier to browse, especially since it features a catalogue showcasing the flooring shop along with pages of information regarding AllFloors Trade Centre’s contracting services.

“We are proud of the launch of our new website, a digital showcase of our quality products and services,” a representative of the company says. “Our new site, in addition to being the central hub of our online presence, serves as a powerful virtual tool for both homeowners and design professionals. We invite you to immerse yourself in our vibrant visual galleries where we show off our carefully curated collections and get in contact with us to start the floor design process with the help of one of our flooring experts. Our new site is made to do more than just sell floors. We seek to help you make informed choices, inspire you to come up with creative flooring ideas for your home and guide you through the whole process of getting a quality floor installed.”

The company boasts over 100 years of combined industry experience, and every one of their flooring professionals is a seasoned professional. Both residential and commercial customers trust AllFloors Trade Centre to supply modern, high quality flooring solutions at prices.

In addition to quality flooring, the company offers excellent customer service, which makes all the difference when choosing a supplier or contractor to do business with. The AllFloors Trade Centre team supplies and instals all kinds of flooring, including carpets, vinyl, laminate, hardwood and even artificial grass.

Part of AllFloors’ appeal is their commitment to offering customers the best value. Free estimates on flooring and installation are more than enough to put the company ahead of other flooring suppliers and contractors in the area. However, it goes a step further by guaranteeing to beat any written quotes. Customers need only bring in their written quotes or call the team, and AllFloors will do everything possible to beat said quote.

As the website says, “At AllFloors, we pride ourselves in the quality service we provide to retail and contract clients. In addition we offer a full planning, design and consultancy service. This includes taking you from the initial concept to materials on the floor.”

AllFloors Trade Centre has built an excellent reputation among its Kent customers as well as customers across the country. Thanks to the level of quality, professionalism and value they offer, AllFloors has become the preferred flooring provider for many local residents and local businesses. The company’s reputation can be seen through the dozens of 5-Star reviews left by pleased customers online. The company currently holds a near-perfect rating on their Google profile alone, and new reviews pour in regularly as more people experience AllFloors Trade Centre’s quality products and services.

“We went to AllFloors as recommended by a friend,” says one review. “They provided a professional, prompt service and offered premium products to choose from. The flooring has a Lifetime Guarantee. We were able to take home large sample boards to see how the floor would actually look in situ, and this helped with making our choice. We needed part of the flooring raised to make it all one level, and this was completed by AllFloors, too. All the workmen were hardworking and tidy. We are delighted with the final result and are likely to return to have our stairs and landing carpeted. As a bonus, they also accept the Blue Light card, so we got a discount! Thank you.”

Customers may visit AllFloors Trade Centre’s new website for more information on their products and services. They can also browse the company’s collection of high quality floors from a wide range of manufacturers and learn about their services before committing to a purchase.

