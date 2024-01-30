Global Hunger Funding Gap Widens, Affects Millions in South Sudan

In a recent report, Action Against Hunger said there's a growing hunger funding gap for countries desperate for food assistance around the world. Nabeel Biajo speaks with Sulaiman Ken Sesay, the country director for South Sudan about factors driving hunger for millions of people in the East African country and the funding needed to address the problem.
