AFCI Announces 2024 Board with New Leadership and Expanded Global Representation

Association of Film Commissioners Elects Marnie Gee from Create BC to Lead Board of Directors Amid a Year of Strategic Transformation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) today announced the election of members and officers for its 2024 board of directors.



Marnie Gee of Creative BC (British Columbia) will serve as new board chairperson, taking the helm from Bas van der Ree of Netherlands Film Commission, who completes a two-year term as chair. Gee will lead the board as AFCI works to further diversify and expand its global membership and implement a new strategic plan.

A longtime AFCI member, Gee has been on the board since 2022 and previously served as second vice chair. She joined Creative BC in 2013 as a production services coordinator, working her way up to become film commissioner and director of production services in 2019. Earlier in her career, she worked for more than 16 years as a location manager, scout and consultant.

“I’m honored to be elected board chair and entrusted to guide AFCI during this exciting time in our organization’s nearly 50-year history,” said Gee. “Our highly accomplished film commission members work to create jobs and sustainable economic development. The new board is ready to help AFCI fulfill its mission across the globe.”

Other newly elected officers include Vice Chair Luke Azevedo (Calgary Film Commission) and Second Vice Chair Nina Parikh (Mississippi Film Office). Returning officers include Secretary Gina Black (Gold Coast Film Commission/Queensland, Australia) and Treasurer Steven Davenport (Screen Ireland).

There are also two new members joining the 11-member AFCI board – Bega Metzner, CFC (Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission/Utah, USA) and Stefan Roesch, CFC (Film Dunedin/New Zealand). Both have earned AFCI Certified Film Commissioner (CFC) status. They both also represent small regional film offices with varied histories; the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission was founded in 1949, while Film Dunedin was launched in 2016.

Re-elected to the board for another two-year term are members Gee, Parikh and van der Ree.

Returning for the second year of their two-year term are board members Luke Azevedo (Calgary Film Commission), Sorrel Geddes (British Film Commission), Philippa Mossman (New Zealand Film Commission) and Jacqueline Rainers Sitai (KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission/South Africa), along with returning board officers Black and Davenport.

AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott said, “Our 2024 board has a perfect balance of new perspectives and continuity, plus a can-do attitude to get the job done. This year will mark the introduction of new strategies and programs that will connect AFCI members and the production industry like never before. I look forward to working with Marnie and the rest of the new board to move AFCI’s vision forward.”

ABOUT AFCI

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is a nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education to foster screen sector economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Signature events – including AFCI Week and Cineposium -- draw industry professionals from around the world. AFCI is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit AFCI.org.

Contact: Erik Deutsch erikd@excelpr.com (323) 851-2455