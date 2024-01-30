Grammy Award Winners Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Bring Alt-Country to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

ILLINOIS, January 30 - Grand Ole Opry Member Ashley McBryde will join the headliners in Springfield





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the will perform at the Illinois State Fair on Sun., Aug. 11 with special guest Ashley McBryde kicking off the evening.





The band's latest album, "Weathervanes," combines a storyteller at the peak of his craft with a band who has earned its place in rock and roll history. The songs on the album have been described as those that make you cry alone in your car while others make you sing along with thousands of strangers. Such high praise is backed up by multiple Grammy award nominations, including Best Americana Album.





"Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will add a unique flavor to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "We are excited to book an Americana icon and look forward to a powerful performance from the band."





Ashley McBryde has earned some of the industry's biggest accolades, including a Grammy, CMA and ACM awards in addition to being inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Arkansas native's latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know is available now.





Ticket sales for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO Track - $48 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $103





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



