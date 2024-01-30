Grammy Award Winners Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Bring Alt-Country to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand
ILLINOIS, January 30 - Grand Ole Opry Member Ashley McBryde will join the headliners in Springfield
The band's latest album, "Weathervanes," combines a storyteller at the peak of his craft with a band who has earned its place in rock and roll history. The songs on the album have been described as those that make you cry alone in your car while others make you sing along with thousands of strangers. Such high praise is backed up by multiple Grammy award nominations, including Best Americana Album.
"Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will add a unique flavor to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "We are excited to book an Americana icon and look forward to a powerful performance from the band."
Ashley McBryde has earned some of the industry's biggest accolades, including a Grammy, CMA and ACM awards in addition to being inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Arkansas native's latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know is available now.
Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO Track - $48 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $103
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.