Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,171 in the last 365 days.

Grammy Award Winners Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Bring Alt-Country to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

ILLINOIS, January 30 - Grand Ole Opry Member Ashley McBryde will join the headliners in Springfield


SPRINGFIELD, IL - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the Illinois State Fair on Sun., Aug. 11 with special guest Ashley McBryde kicking off the evening.


The band's latest album, "Weathervanes," combines a storyteller at the peak of his craft with a band who has earned its place in rock and roll history. The songs on the album have been described as those that make you cry alone in your car while others make you sing along with thousands of strangers. Such high praise is backed up by multiple Grammy award nominations, including Best Americana Album.


"Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will add a unique flavor to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "We are excited to book an Americana icon and look forward to a powerful performance from the band."


Ashley McBryde has earned some of the industry's biggest accolades, including a Grammy, CMA and ACM awards in addition to being inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Arkansas native's latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know is available now.


Ticket sales for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.


Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO Track - $48 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $103


*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.


Mark your calendars for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, running August 8-18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Grammy Award Winners Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Bring Alt-Country to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more