First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $920,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company ceased its national originate-to-sell residential mortgage banking operations, consummated the bulk sale of substantially all residential mortgage loan servicing rights with Nationstar Mortgage LLC (“Nationstar”), and entered into a letter of intent for the mini-bulk sale of its remaining residential mortgage servicing rights, which were valued at December 31, 2023 at the net expected realizable value on the expected close date of February 29, 2024. As a result of these actions, the Company does not anticipate recognizing material financial effects to its future financial performance related to the former mortgage banking operations. Notwithstanding the forgoing, the Company has an accrued estimated contingent liability of $1.1 million for possible reimbursement to Nationstar for mortgage servicing rights it purchased that are associated with loans that experience early payoffs (“EPOs”) and early payment defaults (“EPDs”) in the first 90 days following the close of the sale on November 30, 2023. Depending on repayment activity related to such during that 90-day period, the Company may recognize a material financial effect upon final settlement with Nationstar in the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The Company continues to originate residential mortgage loans in its local southern Indiana markets and first-lien home equity lines of credit from its loan production office in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Company modified the manner in which it recognizes dividends from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, which adversely impacted the Company’s net interest margin by approximately 8 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This adverse effect will not be recognized in future quarter.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “While the former national mortgage banking division was a financial success for several years, we are pleased to have finalized the winddown of those operations and pivot to improving financial results. The core banking segment performed reasonably well while the SBA lending segment underperformed due to higher than anticipated provisions for credit losses. We continue to move on the right trajectory and expect the financial performance of both the core banking and SBA lending segments to improve. We continue our focus on reducing balance sheet and operating inefficiencies; strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; deposit growth; and improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions. We believe these measures will deliver increasing financial results and shareholder value.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income decreased $2.1 million, or 13.2%, to $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $7.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in interest income. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $190.5 million, from $1.98 billion for 2022 to $2.17 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.87% for 2022 to 5.37% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due primarily to a $274.5 million increase in the average balance of loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of investment securities of $89.8 million. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $265.8 million, from $1.61 billion for 2022 to $1.88 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.79% for 2022 to 3.10% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits, and money market deposit accounts as a result of increased market interest rates due to competition and higher U.S. Treasury rates.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $412,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $984,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $9,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $264,000 in 2022, of which $247,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.6 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $15.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income decreased $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $2.4 million decrease in mortgage banking income, which was a result of the winddown of the national mortgage banking operations that was completed in December 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $1.0 million and other operating expense of $1.0 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the winddown of the national mortgage banking operations. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to litigation accruals and adjustments of $460,000 and captive insurance losses of $385,000 in 2022 with no corresponding amounts in 2023, and the reversal of a litigation accrual of $275,000 in 2023.

The Company recognized income tax benefit of $476,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to tax expense of $83,000 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pre-tax income and utilization of investment tax credits related to solar projects in the 2023 period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $19.2 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.31 billion at December 31, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $71.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to growth in residential mortgage and commercial business loans. Debt securities available for sale increased $17.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to a decrease in the unrealized loss on securities available for sale. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to the sale of substantially all residential mortgage loan servicing rights during the period.

Total liabilities increased $5.7 million due primarily to increases in accrued expenses and other liabilities and total deposits of $7.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, offset by a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $6.5 million. As of December 31, 2023, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 26.6% of total deposits and 11.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $13.5 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $164.5 million at December 31, 2023, due primarily to a $16.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by a decrease in retained net income of $2.6 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. The decrease in retained net income was due primarily to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (commonly referred to as “CECL”) effective October 1, 2023, resulting in a one-time adjustment of $2.5 million. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

 

 
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended            
OPERATING DATA: December 31,        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2022              
                   
Total interest income $ 28,655     $ 23,483              
Total interest expense   14,542       7,222              
                   
Net interest income   14,113       16,261              
Provision for credit losses   412       984              
                   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,701       15,277              
                   
Total noninterest income   2,782       5,188              
Total noninterest expense   16,039       17,511              
                   
Income before income taxes   444       2,954              
Income tax expense (benefit)   (476 )     83              
                   
Net income $ 920     $ 2,871              
                   
Net income per share, basic $ 0.13     $ 0.42              
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,823,948       6,915,909              
                   
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.13     $ 0.41              
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,839,704       6,972,055              
                   
                   
Performance ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets   0.16 %     0.54 %            
Return on average equity   2.42 %     7.50 %            
Return on average common stockholders' equity   2.42 %     7.50 %            
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.69 %     3.41 %            
Efficiency ratio   94.93 %     81.64 %            
                   
                   
          QTD        
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: December 31,   September 30,   Increase        
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)        
                   
Total assets $ 2,308,092     $ 2,288,854     $ 19,238          
Cash and cash equivalents   33,366       30,845       2,521          
Investment securities   246,801       229,039       17,762          
Loans held for sale   22,866       45,855       (22,989 )        
Gross loans   1,860,742       1,787,143       73,599          
Allowance for credit losses (1)   18,789       16,900       1,889          
Interest earning assets   2,152,941       2,083,397       69,544          
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -          
Core deposit intangibles   520       561       (41 )        
Loan servicing rights   3,711       62,819       (59,108 )        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   202,769       242,237       (39,468 )        
Interest-bearing deposits (retail)   978,182       1,001,238       (23,056 )        
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)   502,895       438,319       64,576          
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   356,699       363,183       (6,484 )        
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,484       48,444       40          
Total liabilities   2,143,569       2,137,873       5,696          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,606 )     (29,587 )     15,981          
Stockholders' equity   164,523       150,981       13,542          
                   
Book value per share $ 23.90     $ 21.99     $ 1.92          
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2)   22.40       20.47       1.93          
                   
Non-performing assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,066     $ 5,091     $ (25 )        
Nonaccrual loans   10,442       8,857       1,585          
Total nonaccrual loans $ 15,508     $ 13,948     $ 1,560          
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -          
Total non-performing loans   15,508       13,948       1,560          
Foreclosed real estate   444       474       (30 )        
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   -       1,266       (1,266 )        
Total non-performing assets $ 15,952     $ 15,688     $ 264          
                   
Asset quality ratios:                  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.01 %     0.95 %     0.06 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   121.16 %     121.16 %     (0.01 %)        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.83 %     0.78 %     0.05 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.69 %     0.69 %     0.01 %        
                   
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance as of December 31, 2023 was determined using expected loss methodology (CECL). Allowance as of September 30, 2023 was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology.
                   
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.      
                   
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                  
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.        
               
Tangible Book Value Per Share December 31,   September 30,   Increase        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2023     (Decrease)        
                   
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 164,523     $ 150,981     $ 13,542          
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,368 )     (10,409 )     41          
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 154,155     $ 140,572       13,583          
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,883,160       6,867,121       16,039          
                   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.40     $ 20.47     $ 1.93          
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.90     $ 21.99     $ 1.91          
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 33,366     $ 30,845     $ 42,475     $ 41,810     $ 38,278  
Total investment securities   246,801       229,039       249,788       336,317       330,683  
Total loans held for sale   22,866       45,855       63,142       48,783       44,281  
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,841,953       1,770,243       1,691,289       1,598,440       1,582,940  
Loan servicing rights   3,711       62,819       64,139       65,045       65,598  
Total assets   2,308,092       2,288,854       2,260,421       2,239,606       2,196,919  
                   
Retail deposits $ 1,180,951     $ 1,243,475     $ 1,245,534     $ 1,206,154     $ 1,211,677  
Brokered deposits   502,895       438,319       414,231       336,728       326,164  
Total deposits   1,683,846       1,681,794       1,659,765       1,542,882       1,537,841  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   356,699       363,183       345,000       437,795       377,643  
                   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,397     $ 27,064     $ 27,518     $ 27,443     $ 27,425  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   163,753       166,306       168,015       166,652       163,890  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (13,606 )     (29,587 )     (17,565 )     (14,199 )     (19,000 )
Unearned stock compensation   (1,194 )     (1,015 )     (1,113 )     (1,211 )     (1,361 )
Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,827 )     (11,787 )     (11,787 )     (11,787 )     (10,810 )
Total stockholders' equity   164,523       150,981       165,068       166,898       160,144  
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,883,160       6,867,121       6,865,921       6,865,921       6,917,921  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Total interest income $ 28,655     $ 28,137     $ 26,798     $ 24,811     $ 23,483  
Total interest expense   14,542       12,601       11,933       9,899       7,222  
Net interest income   14,113       15,536       14,865       14,912       16,261  
Provision for credit losses   412       815       441       372       984  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,701       14,721       14,424       14,540       15,277  
                   
Total noninterest income   2,782       5,442       7,196       7,516       5,188  
Total noninterest expense   16,039       21,647       18,965       17,999       17,511  
Income (loss) before income taxes   444       (1,484 )     2,655       4,057       2,954  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (476 )     (737 )     331       333       83  
Net income (loss) $ 920     $ (747 )   $ 2,324     $ 3,724     $ 2,871  
                   
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,823,948       6,817,365       6,816,608       6,842,897       6,915,909  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,839,704       6,837,919       6,819,748       6,881,496       6,972,055  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income Detail December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 473     $ 479     $ 509     $ 471     $ 558  
ATM and interchange fees   449       816       615       586       739  
Net gain (loss) on sales of available for sale securities   -       (11 )     (540 )     -       -  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   38       11       11       21       14  
Other than temporary impairment loss on securities   -       -       -       -       (28 )
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration   834       538       497       907       775  
Mortgage banking income   89       3,018       4,668       4,149       2,496  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   329       311       279       266       225  
Commission income   222       182       247       189       128  
Real estate lease income   115       116       119       117       117  
Net gain on premises and equipment   -       20       -       29       -  
Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt   -       -       660       -       -  
Other income   233       (38 )     131       781       164  
Total noninterest income $ 2,782     $ 5,442     $ 7,196     $ 7,516     $ 5,188  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Return on average assets   0.16 %     (0.13 %)     0.41 %     0.68 %     0.54 %
Return on average equity   2.42 %     (1.82 %)     5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   2.42 %     (1.82 %)     5.60 %     9.15 %     7.50 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.69 %     3.03 %     2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %
Efficiency ratio   94.93 %     103.19 %     85.97 %     80.25 %     81.64 %
                   
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.83 %     0.78 %     0.69 %     0.77 %     0.72 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.69 %     0.69 %     0.62 %     0.67 %     0.64 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.01 %     0.95 %     0.99 %     1.02 %     1.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   121.16 %     121.16 %     143.83 %     132.20 %     139.55 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.00 %     0.04 %     0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.02 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income $ 13,113     $ 14,167     $ 13,407     $ 13,632     $ 15,008  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   (49 )     1,266       880       422       701  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,162       12,901       12,527       13,210       14,307  
Noninterest income   1,679       2,136       1,965       1,733       1,928  
Noninterest expense   10,252       13,559       11,010       10,651       9,797  
Income before income taxes   4,589       1,478       3,482       4,292       6,438  
Income tax expense   541       3       561       401       946  
Net income $ 4,048     $ 1,475     $ 2,921     $ 3,891     $ 5,492  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Net interest income $ 1,003     $ 990     $ 1,098     $ 1,093     $ 995  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   461       (451 )     (439 )     (50 )     283  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   542       1,441       1,537       1,143       712  
Noninterest income   1,003       367       580       1,636       754  
Noninterest expense   2,146       2,907       2,107       2,662       1,924  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (601 )     (1,099 )     10       117       (458 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (131 )     (273 )     (21 )     20       (107 )
Net income (loss) $ (470 )   $ (826 )   $ 31     $ 97     $ (351 )
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income (loss) $ (3 )   $ 379     $ 360     $ 187     $ 258  
Provision for credit losses   -       -       -       -       -  
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses   (3 )     379       360       187       258  
Noninterest income   100       2,939       4,651       4,147       2,506  
Noninterest expense   3,641       5,181       5,848       4,686       5,790  
Loss before income taxes   (3,544 )     (1,863 )     (837 )     (352 )     (3,026 )
Income tax benefit   (886 )     (467 )     (209 )     (88 )     (756 )
Net loss $ (2,658 )   $ (1,396 )   $ (628 )   $ (264 )   $ (2,270 )
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.59     $ 0.22     $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.80  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.07 )     (0.12 )     -       0.01       (0.05 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   (0.40 )     (0.21 )     (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.42  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.59     $ 0.22     $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 0.79  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.07 )     (0.12 )     -       0.01       (0.05 )
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   (0.40 )     (0.21 )     (0.09 )     (0.04 )     (0.33 )
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.54     $ 0.41  
                   
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)                  
Core Banking   0.73 %     0.28 %     0.61 %     0.85 %     1.17 %
SBA Lending   (2.11 %)     (3.81 %)     0.15 %     0.42 %     (1.38 %)
                   
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)                  
Core Banking   69.31 %     83.17 %     71.62 %     69.32 %     57.85 %
SBA Lending   106.98 %     214.22 %     125.57 %     97.54 %     110.01 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (4) $ 5,691     $ 6,528     $ 4,978     $ 5,578     $ 5,275  
Occupancy   1,481       1,418       1,738       1,401       1,443  
Advertising   189       404       334       298       213  
Other   2,891       5,209       3,960       3,374       2,866  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,252     $ 13,559     $ 11,010     $ 10,651     $ 9,797  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Compensation $ 1,826     $ 1,533     $ 1,803     $ 1,800     $ 1,622  
Occupancy   91       68       70       70       54  
Advertising   10       10       11       8       2  
Other   219       1,296       223       784       246  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,146     $ 2,907     $ 2,107     $ 2,662     $ 1,924  
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (4) $ 2,146     $ 3,647     $ 4,357     $ 3,029     $ 3,788  
Occupancy   469       395       469       449       363  
Advertising   119       129       191       213       203  
Other   907       1,010       831       995       1,436  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 3,641     $ 5,181     $ 5,848     $ 4,686     $ 5,790  
                   
(3) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to the wind down of the national mortgage banking division in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  
                   
(4) Compensation includes increases for the Core Banking segment and corresponding decreases for the Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,403     $ 1,516     $ 1,440     $ 1,328     $ 1,192  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):  
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 14,098     $ 8,431     $ 7,721     $ 15,337     $ 11,293  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,303     $ 809     $ 780     $ 1,293     $ 936  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   9.24 %     9.60 %     10.10 %     8.43 %     8.29 %
                   
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 834     $ 538     $ 497     $ 907     $ 775  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   5.92 %     6.38 %     6.44 %     5.91 %     6.86 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                   
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 61,769     $ 195,469     $ 199,601     $ 115,011     $ 77,605  
                   
Mortgage sales $ 81,376     $ 220,609     $ 185,557     $ 99,711     $ 96,177  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (6) $ 1,133     $ 3,304     $ 3,570     $ 2,308     $ 1,217  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   1.39 %     1.50 %     1.92 %     2.31 %     1.27 %
                   
Mortgage banking income (7) $ 89     $ 3,018     $ 4,668     $ 4,149     $ 2,496  
                   
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
                   
(6) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                   
(7) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Interest-earning assets                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 20,350     $ 21,631     $ 20,661     $ 27,649     $ 19,379  
Loans   1,857,654       1,796,749       1,719,733       1,621,147       1,583,182  
Investment securities - taxable   103,728       105,393       109,319       110,373       111,936  
Investment securities - nontaxable   159,907       160,829       234,118       242,530       241,504  
FRB and FHLB stock   24,968       24,939       24,509       23,289       20,063  
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,166,607     $ 2,109,541     $ 2,108,340     $ 2,024,988     $ 1,976,064  
                   
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 249     $ 266     $ 267     $ 192     $ 144  
Loans   26,155       25,214       23,279       21,339       20,222  
Investment securities - taxable   942       969       984       957       955  
Investment securities - nontaxable   1,687       1,695       2,456       2,533       2,505  
FRB and FHLB stock   74       428       423       364       220  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 29,107     $ 28,572     $ 27,409     $ 25,385     $ 24,046  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   4.89 %     4.92 %     5.17 %     2.78 %     2.97 %
Loans   5.63 %     5.61 %     5.41 %     5.27 %     5.11 %
Investment securities - taxable   3.63 %     3.68 %     3.60 %     3.47 %     3.41 %
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.22 %     4.22 %     4.20 %     4.18 %     4.15 %
FRB and FHLB stock   1.19 %     6.86 %     6.90 %     6.25 %     4.39 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.37 %     5.42 %     5.20 %     5.01 %     4.87 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,389,384     $ 1,385,994     $ 1,278,776     $ 1,251,080     $ 1,213,419  
Fed funds purchased   -       76       11       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   440,786       353,890       434,182       374,593       311,146  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,458       48,406       49,339       50,293       88,304  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,878,628     $ 1,788,366     $ 1,762,308     $ 1,675,966     $ 1,612,869  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,989     $ 9,457     $ 7,791     $ 6,265     $ 4,158  
Fed funds purchased   -       1       -       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3,769       2,459       3,446       2,915       1,919  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   784       684       696       719       1,145  
Total interest expense $ 14,542     $ 12,601     $ 11,933     $ 9,899     $ 7,222  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits   2.88 %     2.73 %     2.44 %     2.00 %     1.37 %
Fed funds purchased   0.00 %     5.26 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.42 %     2.78 %     3.17 %     3.11 %     2.47 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   6.47 %     5.65 %     5.64 %     5.72 %     5.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.10 %     2.82 %     2.71 %     2.36 %     1.79 %
                   
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 14,565     $ 15,971     $ 15,476     $ 15,486     $ 16,824  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (452 )     (435 )     (611 )     (574 )     (563 )
Net interest income $ 14,113     $ 15,536     $ 14,865     $ 14,912     $ 16,261  
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.27 %     2.60 %     2.49 %     2.65 %     3.08 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.69 %     3.03 %     2.94 %     3.06 %     3.41 %

