European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) info session on the UPD public portal, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 21 February 2024, 15:00 (CET) to 21 February 2024, 16:30 (CET)

The Agency and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) are hosting an info session on the functionalities of the Veterinary Medicines Website, the public face of the Union Product Database.

During 2023, the website underwent a major transformation following feedback from key users, including veterinarians. An improved version, with enhanced search functionality and other features improving usability for animal health practitioners, was launched on 30 January 2024.

This event, oriented towards animal health practitioners, will include a presentation of the portal’s benefits, functionalities and improvements. Registered participants will be able to follow a demonstration of the basic functionalities of the veterinary information website, including search functions and product comparison.

Launched in 2022, the website serves as a comprehensive repository of information on all authorised veterinary medicines and registered homeopathic veterinary medicinal products in the EU and EEA. It enables everyone with an interest in veterinary medicines to:

search and view information on authorised veterinary medicines in the EU / EEA, irrespective of the authorisation route;

find out in which Member State a specific veterinary medicine is available;

find information which could help identify potential treatment alternatives.

A video recording of the session will be available after the event.