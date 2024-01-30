Sen. Muth Hosts Inaugural Meeting of Youth Advisory Council 

SOUTH COVENTRY, January 30, 2024 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) joined over sixty students from across Senate District 44 last night at Owen J. Roberts School District for the inaugural meeting of her Youth Advisory Council.

Senator Muth’s Youth Advisory Council includes 62 sophomores and juniors from high schools across Chester, Montgomery and Berks Counties. Through the program, the students will work together to learn about state government and provide their insight, perspectives, and recommendations to Senator Muth and her team on issues directly impacting their communities and schools.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with these amazing students to help shape policy initiatives and to really learn about the issues and topics that matter most to our younger generations,” Muth said. “Engaging with young leaders not only brings fresh perspectives to the table but it cultivates a sense of civic responsibility and engagement among future generations. The more we can engage this young demographic, the more we are empowering the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”

Participating school districts in Senator Muth’s Youth Advisory Council include Coatesville Area, Downingtown Area, Great Valley, Octorara, Owen J. Roberts, Phoenixville Area, and Spring-Ford Area in Chester County; Methacton School District in Montgomery County; and Daniel Boone Area School District in Berks County.

The Youth Advisory Council will consist of monthly virtual meetings and regular meetings with Senator Muth to advise her on legislative and local priorities.

