Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Attend Downtown Winter Hiring Event

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Human Resources (DCHR) announced that a Winter Hiring Event will take place on Tuesday, February 13 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Throughout the day, residents will be able to explore nearly 600 career opportunities and some participating agencies will make on-the-spot job offers.

“In-person hiring fairs are one more way we connect DC residents to fantastic opportunities in DC Government,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that we have great candidates in all eight wards, and these fairs help us reach the right people for the job. We have competitive pay and great benefits, and it’s an exciting time to be in local government.”

Participating District Government agencies, federal partners, private sector companies, and non-profit organizations will provide on-the-spot job opportunities across sectors such as public safety, education, operations, legal, and public works. During last year’s hiring events, 400 DC residents were offered full time employment with DC Government.

During the hiring event, residents will be able to connect with professional development opportunities and community resources, including resume and interview workshops, live professional coaching on engaging employers, translating transferable skills to meet position requirements, and help with navigating job fairs.

In addition to the available job opportunities, the hiring event will offer a multitude of community resources. The Office of Tax and Revenue will be on site during the event to provide valuable advice to residents ahead of the tax season. The Board of Elections will also be on-site to facilitate voter registration.

“The DC Department of Human Resources is committed to fostering career growth in the District of Columbia Government and we know that anticipation is on the rise for the fair amidst the winter chill,” said DCHR Director Charles Hall Jr. “Our ongoing recruitment endeavors in DC Government are gaining momentum and provide a platform for job seekers to connect with potential employers, explore exciting career paths, and potentially secure immediate employment.”

The free winter hiring event requires prospective job seekers to preregister starting today, Tuesday, January 30 and registration will be open until Tuesday, February 6 at 11:59 pm so recruiters can pre-screen submitted resumes and ensure a streamlined experience on the day of the event. During registration, job seekers can select up to two agencies for consideration to tailor their experience. Applicants will also be able to identify hiring preferences such as District residency, Veteran status, or being a Child and Family Services (CFSA) foster care recipient within the last five years. On-site registration will also be available the day of the event.

To ensure applicants are well-prepared for the hiring event, the DC Department of Human Resources’ Center for Learning and Development invites residents to attend a job readiness course on Thursday, February 1 at 5 pm. Participants can connect virtually through this link and receive resume improvement support and learn about best practices for job interviews.

The Winter hiring event is just one of the ways that residents can get connected to a career in District Government. DCHR will also host two other upcoming hiring fairs in the spring and the summer, which include:

Thursday, May 16- Spring Into a New Career : Start the spring season off right with a new job and career path and register starting Friday, May 3.

: Start the spring season off right with a new job and career path and register starting Friday, May 3. Tuesday, August 13 - Hot Jobs Hiring Event: Jobseekers can connect directly with jobs and organizations they are interested in. Start your transition to a new career by submitting your resume starting Tuesday, July 30.

To register for upcoming hiring fairs and view available open positions, visit careers.dc.gov.



