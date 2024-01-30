WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to amend 19.32 (1) and 19.82 (1); and to create 19.32 (1db), 19.36 (14) and (15), 19.82 (1m) and 118.1335 of the statutes; Relating to: participation in interscholastic athletics and application of the public records and open meetings laws to interscholastic athletic associations.
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb980
You just read:
SB980 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-30
