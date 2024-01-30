Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,167 in the last 365 days.

SB980 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to amend 19.32 (1) and 19.82 (1); and to create 19.32 (1db), 19.36 (14) and (15), 19.82 (1m) and 118.1335 of the statutes; Relating to: participation in interscholastic athletics and application of the public records and open meetings laws to interscholastic athletic associations.

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb980

You just read:

SB980 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more