SB977 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to repeal 71.06 (1), (1m), (1n) and (1p), 71.06 (1q), 71.06 (2) (a) to (h), 71.06 (2) (i), 71.06 (2) (j) and 71.06 (2e) (a) and (b); to amend 71.06 (1q) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (i) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (j) (intro.) and 71.06 (2m); and to create 71.06 (1r), 71.06 (2) (k), 71.06 (2) (L) and 71.06 (2e) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: expansion of the second individual income tax bracket. (FE)