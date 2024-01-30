Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb 6. and 13, 2024

MARYLAND, January 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-44 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Increase Somatic Services at Montgomery County Public Schools, $1,168,672 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Supplemental Appropriation #24-17 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Behavioral Health and Crisis Services’ Trauma Services, $500,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Supplemental Appropriation #24-49 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America Grant: $1,251,979 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant)

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-52 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Northwood HS Addition/Facility Upgrades (P651907), $9,560,000 (Source of Funds: General Obligation Bonds and State Aid)

Feb. 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-43 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Environmental Protection, Implementation of Bill 18-22 - Noise Control-Leaf Removal Equipment - Amendments, $295,000 (Source of Funds: General Funds: Undesignated Reserves)

Supplemental Appropriation 24-50 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Non-Departmental Account, Payment to Municipalities Gaithersburg and Rockville, Patrol Officer Costs, $1,076,584 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves)

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.