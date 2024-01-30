Submit Release
SB981 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to renumber and amend 175.51 (1m) (a); to amend 165.785 (2m) (a) 1. and 2., 165.785 (2m) (b), 175.51 (title) and 175.51 (1m) (b); and to create 175.51 (1m) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: expanding alerts for missing adults to include certain missing children. (FE)

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

