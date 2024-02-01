Tech Firm Offers Free Cybersecurity Assessment for New Jersey, New York Schools

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

Longtime community member Exigent Technologies offers two dozen districts a free scan after reported Freehold District Incident

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies (exigent.net), a technology services provider committed to collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, is offering free cybersecurity risk assessments to two dozen New Jersey and New York school districts in the aftermath of the unnerving Freehold School District cybersecurity incident on Sunday, Jan. 19. Parents were reportedly notified that the schools would be shuttered on Monday, Jan. 20, due to IT issues related to a cyber attack.

“School districts face tough headwinds concerning cybersecurity and IT support in general,” explained Daniel Haurey Jr., Founder and President of Exigent Technologies. “Our experience is that many districts are underfunded and understaffed, leaving them vulnerable in an increasingly complex and dynamic digital threat environment. The last thing those essential community organizations need is a merciless cyber attack that shuts down systems or exposes sensitive data.”

While the details of the Freehold incident remain unclear, the district joins thousands of other school districts that have faced threats or breaches from bad actors with an unrelenting focus on stealing valuable data such as financial or personal data. While Exigent has no relationship with the Freehold School District, Haurey expressed sympathy for the team and the parents.

“No parent should have to leave work or scramble to find childcare due to a cybersecurity incident. Nor should the staff feel threatened or lose valuable time with students,” said Haurey. “The fact is many of these breaches are easily preventable. If we can help stop even one breach such as the reported Freehold District incident, we’d be happy.”

Exigent is offering a free, confidential cybersecurity risk assessment to 24 local NJ and NY school districts with no obligation, a service that usually costs several thousand dollars. The IT services firm uses a third-party tool to offer these assessments, which quickly identify vulnerabilities and gaps in an IT network. This scan doesn't disrupt operations, takes minutes, requires no hardware or software, and returns a thorough and actionable report on the status of the organization’s cybersecurity protection.

Any local New Jersey or New York school district that is interested can email learnmore@exigent.net or sign up on the Exigent website.

To learn more about the cybersecurity services offered by Exigent, visit exigent.net

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise,

we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information about Exigent Technologies, call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exignet.net.