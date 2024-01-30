Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,173 in the last 365 days.

ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Strong Asset Quality Improves Further in Fourth Quarter

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s net income was $84 thousand or $0.01 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $133 thousand or $0.02 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2023 Annual Highlights
Profitability Metrics   4Q23     3Q23     4Q22      
Return on average assets (%)   0.05 %   0.09 %   0.60 %    • Net Income of $1.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.22.
Return on average common equity (%)   0.73 %   1.17 %   7.71 %  
Return on tangible common equity (%)   0.74 %   1.18 %   7.82 %    
Net interest margin (%)   2.28 %   2.67 %   3.26 %   • Average loans increased 15.1% year-over-year with average total deposits increasing by 5.9% within the same period.
                     
Income Statement (a)   4Q23     3Q23     4Q22      
Net interest income $ 3,454   $ 3,977   $ 4,404      • Net interest margin of 2.67% narrowed from 3.34% year-over-year as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpaced the rise in yields of interest-earning assets  
Non-interest income $ 322   $ 256   $ 357    
Net income $ 84   $ 133   $ 843      
Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.01   $ 0.02   $ 0.13      • Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans and the Company’s ratio of Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets each improved to 0.22% at December 31, 2023 
Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.01   $ 0.02   $ 0.12    
                       
Balance Sheet (a)   4Q23     3Q23     4Q22      
Average total loans $ 569,515   $ 555,919   $ 494,728      
Average total deposits $ 470,394   $ 487,816   $ 43,988      
Book value per share $ 6.83   $ 6.79   $ 6.55      
Tangible book value per share $ 6.74   $ 6.71   $ 6.47      
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
 

“While our recent returns have been impacted by the current interest rate environment, we are dedicated to analyzing, adapting, and implementing strategies that will ensure a positive trajectory for our Company. We continue to be focused on providing increased value to shareholders in the future,” said Phil Guarnieri, Director and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares.

Mr. Guarnieri also stated “Looking ahead I am optimistic about the Bank’s early success seen in the fourth quarter, regarding the reduction of operating expenses and the new customer relationship wins, since the launch of our low-cost deposit gathering program. These endeavors combined with the improvements seen in the fourth quarter asset quality ratios, present a promising future for ESBS.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $639.0 million, an increase of $51.1 million, or 8.7%, as compared to total assets of $587.9 million on December 31, 2022. The increase can be attributed to loan portfolio growth primarily, funded by deposit inflows.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $563.9 million, an increase of $57.2 million from December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023, decreasing from $1.5 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.22% and 0.28%, as of December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total liabilities increased $49.3 million to $593.1 from $543.8 million. The majority of the increase can be attributed to deposit inflows with overall deposits growing $44.3 million, or 9.9% to $494.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $449.8 million at December 31, 2022. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in Interest-bearing deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings increased by $5.9 million or 9.1% to $70.8 million at December 31, 2023. Borrowed funds represented 11.1% of total assets at December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.1% from December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.45%, 13.60%, 13.60% and 14.85%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During 2023 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.83 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.55 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.74 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.47 at December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $84 thousand compared to $133 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a softer margin quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 30, 2023, decreased $524 thousand, to $3.5 million from $4.0 million at three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin compacted, decreasing by thirty-nine basis points to 2.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The contraction can be attributed to increased pricing pressures for retail deposits and increased average balance associated with FHLB borrowings.

There was a reversal of credit losses of $83 thousand taken back in for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $86 thousand provision for credit losses entry for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income increased $66 thousand, to $322 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $256 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase is a result from increased loan charges and fees earned quarter over quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.8 million for the three months ended December 30, 2023, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, or a decrease of 5.7%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to cost cutting initiatives. In addition, certain expenses associated with negotiated buyouts and accelerations for certain software providers that were expensed in the third quarter did not re-occur in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Year ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $1.5 million a decrease of $3.8 million in comparison to $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can mainly be attributed increased interest expense costs and a branch sale that occurred in the second quarter of 2022, that did not re-occur in 2023.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023, decreased $1.5 million, to $15.9 million from $17.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease aligns with the compression seen in the net interest margin driven by an unfavorable deposit composition shift and increased average borrowings year over year.

The Company recorded an $20 thousand provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a $79 thousand reversal for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to the aforementioned branch sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $15.0 million for the year ended months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or an increase of $1.2 million or 8.7%. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.43% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 2.54% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    December 31, September 30,   December 31,
    2023 2023 2022
    |----(unaudited)----|    
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,728   29,439     38,115  
Securities   15,220   15,143     16,042  
Loans receivable, net:          
Real estate mortgage loans   551,124   543,852     493,768  
Commercial and Lines of Credit   13,107   14,322     14,344  
Home Equity and Consumer Loans 349   348     718  
Deferred costs   4,427   4,362     3,762  
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (a) (5,086 ) (5,028 )   (5,860 )
Total loans receivable, net   563,921   557,856     506,732  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   5,191   5,782     4,779  
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,600   5,608     6,209  
Accrued interest receivable   2,625   2,533     2,020  
Goodwill   581   581     581  
Repossessed assets   -   164     -  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,341   5,305     5,202  
Other Assets   7,780   7,905     8,175  
Total Assets $ 638,987   630,316     587,855  
           
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   109,065   125,562     129,641  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   328,479   302,509     279,530  
Brokered Deposits   56,581   42,873     40,627  
Total Deposits   494,125   470,944     449,798  
Borrowed Money   70,805   83,980     64,900  
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,708   13,701     13,666  
Other Liabilities   14,487   16,085     15,490  
Total Liabilities   593,125   584,710     543,854  
Stockholders' equity   45,862   45,606     44,001  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 638,987   630,316     587,855  
(a) The Company adopted ASC 326- Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) effective 1/1/2023 resulting in a recapture of reserve through Retained Earnings
                 


  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |---(unaudited)---|      
Interest income              
Loans $ 7,059   $ 6,715     $ 5,652     $ 26,343   $ 20,038  
Securities   110     111       137       446     563  
Other interest-earning assets   278     319       228       1,418     613  
Total Interest Income   7,447     7,145       6,017       28,207     21,214  
Interest expense              
Deposits   2,945     2,459       1,068       9,052     2,352  
Borrowings   1,048     710       545       3,268     1,484  
Total Interest Expense   3,993     3,169       1,613       12,320     3,836  
Net Interest Income   3,454     3,977       4,404       15,887     17,378  
(Reversal of)Prov for Credit Losses   (83 )   86       99       20     (79 )
Net Interest Income after (Revrsl)Prov for Credit Losses   3,537     3,891       4,305       15,867     17,457  
Non-interest income              
Service charges and fees   254     205       237       762     793  
Gain on loan sales   30     12       -       168     241  
Gain on sale of repossessed assets   -     -       -       -     206  
Gain on sale of banking center   -     -       -       -     1,782  
Other   38     39       120       149     148  
Total non-interest income   322     256       357       1,080     3,170  
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,745     1,856       1,881       7,408     7,267  
Occupancy and equipment   646     729       554       2,656     2,631  
Data processing service fees   357     397       386       1,396     1,181  
Professional fees   357     315       179       1,104     833  
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments   88     71       56       272     225  
Advertising   101     107       77       406     250  
Insurance   51     54       53       190     176  
Printing & Office Supplies   27     31       68       154     186  
Other   378     415       238       1,449     1,082  
Total non-interest expense   3,750     3,975       3,492       15,035     13,831  
          Income prior to tax expense   109     172       1,170       1,912     6,796  
Income taxes   25     39       327       440     1,547  
          Net Income $ 84   $ 133     $ 843     $ 1,472   $ 5,249  
               


    ES Bancshares, Inc.
    Average Balance Sheet Data
    For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
    December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
    Avg Bal Interest       Avg Bal Interest       Avg Bal Interest      
    Rolling Rolling  Average Rolling Rolling  Average Rolling Rolling  Average
Assets   3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                    
Loans receivable   $ 569,515   $ 7,059     4.96 % $ 555,919   $ 6,715     4.83 % $ 494,728   $ 5,652     4.57 %
Investment securities     15,957     110     2.75 %   16,151     111     2.75 %   22,678     137     2.42 %
Interest bearing deposits     14,716     154     4.09 %   20,260     231     4.56 %   19,536     162     3.32 %
Restricted investment in bank stock     5,412     124     9.18 %   4,273     88     8.24 %   3,652     66     7.20 %
Total interest-earning assets     605,600     7,447     4.92 %   596,602     7,145     4.79 %   540,594     6,017     4.45 %
Non-interest earning assets     16,840         17,371         17,871      
Total assets   $ 622,440       $ 613,973       $ 558,465      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing checking   $ 25,368   $ 23     0.36 % $ 29,162   $ 28     0.38 % $ 32,065   $ 35     0.44 %
Money market accounts     2,651     3     0.38 %   4,060     4     0.42 %   7,201     4     0.25 %
Savings accounts     120,990     881     2.89 %   117,790     532     1.79 %   108,170     221     0.81 %
Certificates of deposit     207,091     2,037     3.90 %   212,094     1,895     3.54 %   155,086     808     2.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     356,101     2,945     3.28 %   363,105     2,459     2.69 %   302,522     1,068     1.40 %
Borrowings     76,844     827     4.27 %   51,557     488     3.76 %   40,980     324     3.14 %
Subordinated debenture     13,705     221     6.40 %   13,695     222     6.41 %   13,663     221     6.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     446,649     3,993     3.55 %   428,357     3,168     2.93 %   357,165     1,613     1.79 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     114,293         124,711         141,466      
Other liabilities     15,803         15,348         16,121      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities     130,096         140,059         157,587      
Stockholders' equity     45,695         45,557         43,713      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 622,440       $ 613,973       $ 558,465      
Net interest income     $ 3,454       $ 3,977       $ 4,404    
Average interest rate spread         1.37 %       1.86 %       2.66 %
Net interest margin         2.28 %       2.67 %       3.26 %
                     
                     


Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Income Statement                              
Return on Average Assets   0.05 %   0.09 %   0.42 %   0.40 %   0.60 %
Return on Average Equity   0.73 %   1.17 %   5.81 %   5.40 %   7.71 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity   0.74 %   1.18 %   5.89 %   5.47 %   7.82 %
Efficiency Ratio   99.31 %   93.89 %   80.86 %   82.42 %   75.03 %
Yields / Costs          
Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   4.92 %   4.79 %   4.70 %   4.54 %   4.45 %
Cost of Funds   3.55 %   2.93 %   2.53 %   2.38 %   1.79 %
Net Interest Margin   2.28 %   2.67 %   2.86 %   2.89 %   3.26 %
Capital Ratios          
Equity / Assets   7.18 %   7.24 %   7.24 %   7.01 %   7.48 %
Tangible Equity / Assets   7.09 %   7.15 %   7.15 %   6.92 %   7.39 %
Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.45 %   9.54 %   9.40 %   9.65 %   10.11 %
Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.60 %   13.47 %   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.26 %
Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.60 %   13.47 %   13.67 %   13.87 %   14.26 %
Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.85 %   14.63 %   14.92 %   15.12 %   15.51 %
Stock Valuation          
Book Value $ 6.83   $ 6.79   $ 6.77   $ 6.67   $ 6.55  
Tangible Book Value $ 6.74   $ 6.71   $ 6.68   $ 6.59   $ 6.47  
Shares Outstanding (b)   6,714     6,714     6,714     6,714     6,714  
Asset Quality          
ACL / Total Loans   0.89 %   0.89 %   0.89 %   0.90 %   1.14 %
Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.22 %   0.25 %   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.28 %
Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.22 %   0.25 %   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.25 %
           
(a) Ratios at Bank level      (b) Shares information presented in thousands
           

Primary Logo

You just read:

ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Strong Asset Quality Improves Further in Fourth Quarter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more