Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported a net loss of $40,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $935,000, or $0.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.46 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.89 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“The current market dynamics continue to present challenges for both our Community Banking and Mortgage Banking segments,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc.  "The rapid rise in short-term interest rates and an inverted yield curve continue to create downward pressure on the net interest margin of the Community Banking segment.  In addition, the housing market continues to be adversely impacted by elevated interest rates, which have resulted in low levels of inventory and a decrease in housing affordability.  As is the case for the overall mortgage banking industry, the results of operations within our Mortgage Banking segment have been negatively impacted by declining mortgage origination volumes and compressed margins.  Despite these challenges, our strong asset quality and robust level of capital allowed us to continue to provide strong shareholder returns throughout 2023.  During the year ended December 31, 2023, we declared dividends of $0.70 per share and repurchased 1.9 million shares of our stock at an average price well below our current book value per share.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net loss of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $40,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $935,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was (0.01)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was (0.05)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased approximately 545,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $6.2 million, or $11.36 per share.  This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the amount of $0.14 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 
  • During the year ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $26.0 million, or $13.38 per share. This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the $0.32 during the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.23% at December 31, 2023, 0.20% at September 30, 2023, and 0.22% at December 31, 2022.  
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2023, 0.53% at September 30, 2023, and 0.41% at December 31, 2022. 
  • Book value per share was $16.94 at December 31, 2023, and $16.71 at December 31, 2022. 

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents a $1.7 million, or 24.3%, decrease compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.9 million at December 31, 2023, $6.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $4.8 million at December 31, 2022. 
  • Net interest income totaled $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents a $3.7 million, or 23.4%, decrease compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.66 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $247.2 million, or 17.5%, compared to $1.41 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family, multi-family, and commercial real estate mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $33.1 million compared to $1.63 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in single-family and commercial real estate mortgages.
  • Net interest margin decreased 104 basis points to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased one basis point compared to 2.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. 
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $17,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $290,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  The current quarter decrease was primarily due to historical loss rates continuing to decrease. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $533,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $334,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was due primarily to a decrease of loans in the loan commitment pipeline as loan activity decreased during the quarter and loans from the prior quarter pipeline funded.  
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 63.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 54.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.1%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Average deposits increased $10.4 million, or 3.5% annualized, compared to the $1.20 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  
  • Other noninterest expense decreased $1.8 million to $628,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable-rate mortgage loans.  These fees totaled $44,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $6.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6.5 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Loan originations decreased $88.3 million, or 16.1%, to $458.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $546.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 95.7% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 95.6% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $2.0 million, or 11.3%, to $16.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. 
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $2.5 million, or 14.5%, to $14.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $17.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense driven by decreased loan origination volume and reduced employee headcount.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.  Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently. 

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com 

 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    For The Three Months Ended December 31,     For The Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                                
Loans   $ 24,288     $ 18,654     $ 90,148     $ 62,935  
Mortgage-related securities     1,081       915       4,053       3,241  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     1,325       1,105       5,007       4,069  
Total interest income     26,694       20,674       99,208       70,245  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     8,253       2,352       25,738       4,863  
Borrowings     6,685       2,711       23,255       8,428  
Total interest expense     14,938       5,063       48,993       13,291  
Net interest income     11,756       15,611       50,215       56,954  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (435 )     664       656       968  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     12,191       14,947       49,559       55,986  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on loans and deposits     328       497       1,819       2,202  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     337       344       1,710       1,738  
Mortgage banking income     15,830       15,811       75,686       99,560  
Other     381       443       1,970       2,055  
Total noninterest income     16,876       17,095       81,185       105,555  
Noninterest expenses:                                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     20,061       22,063       84,096       99,565  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     2,021       2,166       8,323       8,706  
Advertising     1,030       972       3,779       3,976  
Data processing     1,212       1,040       4,653       4,470  
Communications     269       289       988       1,189  
Professional fees     907       612       2,686       1,815  
Real estate owned     1       13       4       19  
Loan processing expense     756       1,059       3,428       4,744  
Other     3,405       3,170       11,755       12,578  
Total noninterest expenses     29,662       31,384       119,712       137,062  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (595 )     658       11,032       24,479  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (555 )     (277 )     1,657       4,992  
Net (loss) income   $ (40 )   $ 935     $ 9,375     $ 19,487  
(Loss) income per share:                                
Basic   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.04     $ 0.47     $ 0.89  
Diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.04     $ 0.46     $ 0.89  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     19,380       20,966       20,158       21,884  
Diluted     19,398       21,069       20,196       22,010  
                                 

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 30,667     $ 33,700  
Federal funds sold     5,493       10,683  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments     261       2,259  
Cash and cash equivalents     36,421       46,642  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     204,907       196,588  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     164,993       131,188  
Loans receivable     1,664,215       1,510,178  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans     18,549       17,757  
Loans receivable, net     1,645,666       1,492,421  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     19,995       21,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     20,880       17,357  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     67,859       66,443  
Real estate owned, net     254       145  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     52,414       59,783  
Total assets   $ 2,213,389     $ 2,031,672  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 187,107     $ 230,596  
Money market and savings deposits     273,233       326,145  
Time deposits     730,284       642,271  
Total deposits     1,190,624       1,199,012  
                 
Borrowings     611,054       386,784  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     6,607       5,334  
Other liabilities     61,048       70,056  
Total liabilities     1,869,333       1,661,186  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     203       222  
Additional paid-in capital     103,908       128,550  
Retained earnings     269,606       274,246  
Unearned ESOP shares     (11,869 )     (13,056 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (17,792 )     (19,476 )
Total shareholders' equity     344,056       370,486  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,213,389     $ 2,031,672  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     20,315       22,174  
Book value per share   $ 16.94     $ 16.71  
                 

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 11,756     $ 11,989     $ 12,675     $ 13,795     $ 15,611  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (435 )     445       186       460       664  
Total noninterest income     16,876       22,230       23,525       18,554       17,095  
Total noninterest expense     29,662       30,021       30,922       29,107       31,384  
Income before income taxes     (595 )     3,753       5,092       2,782       658  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (555 )     500       1,085       627       (277 )
Net (loss) income   $ (40 )   $ 3,253     $ 4,007     $ 2,155     $ 935  
(Loss) income per share – basic   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20     $ 0.10     $ 0.04  
(Loss) income per share – diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20     $ 0.10     $ 0.04  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     (0.01 )%     0.58 %     0.74 %     0.43 %     0.19 %
Return on average equity - QTD     (0.05 )%     3.63 %     4.41 %     2.35 %     0.99 %
Net interest margin - QTD     2.25 %     2.26 %     2.47 %     2.88 %     3.29 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     0.44 %     0.59 %     0.59 %     0.43 %     0.96 %
Return on average equity - YTD     2.62 %     3.46 %     3.37 %     2.35 %     4.91 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.46 %     2.53 %     2.67 %     2.88 %     3.00 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.68 %     0.53 %     0.50 %     0.64 %     0.41 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.29 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.29 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.19 %     0.22 %     0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable     1.11 %     1.12 %     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.18 %
                                         

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,797,988     $ 1,797,233     $ 1,759,001     $ 1,654,942     $ 1,578,790  
Mortgage related securities     172,863       174,202       171,938       170,218       170,209  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     106,504       132,935       123,195       115,962       130,973  
Total interest-earning assets     2,077,355       2,104,370       2,054,134       1,941,122       1,879,972  
Noninterest-earning assets     105,073       105,714       108,320       107,009       122,643  
Total assets   $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 91,868     $ 90,623     $ 69,147     $ 68,564     $ 75,449  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     302,121       306,806       305,576       322,220       349,820  
Certificates of deposit     735,418       719,708       695,310       648,531       628,375  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,129,407       1,117,137       1,070,033       1,039,315       1,053,644  
Borrowings     549,210       584,764       551,545       441,716       333,249  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,678,617       1,701,901       1,621,578       1,481,031       1,386,893  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     102,261       106,042       130,291       143,296       177,217  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     56,859       46,805       46,446       51,840       63,866  
Total liabilities     1,837,737       1,854,748       1,798,315       1,676,167       1,627,976  
Equity     344,691       355,336       364,139       371,964       374,639  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     5.36 %     5.26 %     5.05 %     4.87 %     4.69 %
Mortgage related securities     2.48 %     2.41 %     2.26 %     2.25 %     2.13 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     4.94 %     4.45 %     3.67 %     3.71 %     3.35 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.10 %     4.97 %     4.73 %     4.57 %     4.36 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.09 %     0.08 %     0.08 %
Money market and savings accounts     1.64 %     1.54 %     1.42 %     1.26 %     0.67 %
Certificates of deposit     3.76 %     3.43 %     2.80 %     1.92 %     1.10 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.90 %     2.64 %     2.23 %     1.60 %     0.89 %
Borrowings     4.83 %     4.71 %     4.08 %     3.68 %     3.23 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.53 %     3.35 %     2.86 %     2.22 %     1.45 %
                                         

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,056     $ 12,431     $ 13,238     $ 14,008     $ 15,737  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (550 )     445       158       388       624  
Total noninterest income     894       966       1,540       987       1,033  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     5,397       4,618       4,683       5,168       4,781  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     916       852       873       1,031       877  
Advertising     363       200       230       184       203  
Data processing     626       672       602       601       551  
Communications     75       70       72       78       92  
Professional fees     186       176       146       218       153  
Real estate owned     1       1       1       1       13  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     628       703       1,641       896       2,468  
Total noninterest expense     8,192       7,292       8,248       8,177       9,138  
Income before income taxes     5,308       5,660       6,372       6,430       7,008  
Income tax expense     1,234       1,121       1,182       1,600       1,308  
Net income   $ 4,074     $ 4,539     $ 5,190     $ 4,830     $ 5,700  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     63.26 %     54.43 %     55.81 %     54.53 %     54.49 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     56.86 %     54.94 %     55.17 %     54.53 %     52.10 %
                                         

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest loss   $ (367 )   $ (550 )   $ (622 )   $ (282 )   $ (241 )
Provision for credit losses     115       -       28       72       40  
Total noninterest income     16,028       21,452       23,041       17,951       18,066  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     14,881       17,186       17,929       15,099       17,397  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     1,105       1,141       1,173       1,232       1,289  
Advertising     667       716       714       705       769  
Data processing     583       551       480       516       490  
Communications     194       173       153       173       197  
Professional fees     704       564       466       188       453  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     756       722       932       1,018       1,059  
Other     2,701       1,935       1,914       2,403       2,584  
Total noninterest expense     21,591       22,988       23,761       21,334       24,238  
Loss before income taxes     (6,045 )     (2,086 )     (1,370 )     (3,737 )     (6,453 )
Income tax benefit     (1,827 )     (657 )     (126 )     (1,002 )     (1,602 )
Net loss   $ (4,218 )   $ (1,429 )   $ (1,244 )   $ (2,735 )   $ (4,851 )
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     137.86 %     109.98 %     105.99 %     120.74 %     135.98 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     116.99 %     111.63 %     112.49 %     120.74 %     104.02 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 458,363     $ 597,562     $ 623,342     $ 442,710     $ 546,628  
Purchase     95.7 %     95.4 %     96.4 %     96.5 %     95.6 %
Refinance     4.3 %     4.6 %     3.6 %     3.5 %     4.4 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.51 %     3.62 %     3.73 %     3.78 %     3.41 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations


