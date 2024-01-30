Submit Release
Woman Arrested for Vehicular Assault on a Natural Resources Police Officer

DNREC News release

Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested 37-year-old Deanna T. Long of Wilmington, Del. for multiple criminal and traffic offenses following a vehicle pursuit yesterday.

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a state park officer approached an individual sitting in a parked car at Fox Point State Park to advise them that the park was closed. The officer observed a woman sitting in the driver’s seat using a hypodermic needle to inject herself with an unknown substance.

Deanna T. Long of Wilmington, Del.The officer knocked on the car and contacted the woman who then opened the driver’s door to speak to the officer. As the officer was speaking to the driver, she put the vehicle into reverse and accelerated out of her parking spot. The open driver’s door struck the officer throwing him backwards into the front bumper of his patrol vehicle and then to the ground. The officer, assisted by additional police agencies then pursued the woman to a dead-end road in Wilmington where she was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

Long was then transported to New Castle City Police Department, where Natural Resources Police officers completed their investigation and charged Long with the following crimes:

  • Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence and Intentionally Fleeing (Felony)
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Vehicular Assault Second Degree Driving Under the Influence, Negligence (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Possess Controlled/Counterfeit Substance (Class B Misdemeanor) -2 Counts
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor)
  • Aggressive Driving (Misdemeanor)
  • Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (Misdemeanor)
  • Unreasonable Speed (Violation)
  • Failure to Stop at a Red Light (Violation)
  • Improper Passing (Violation)
  • Remain on Closed Lands Without Written Permission (Violation)

Long was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,850 secured bond.

The state park officer was treated for minor injuries at Christiana Hospital and released.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Captain John McDerby john.mcderby@delaware.gov

###


