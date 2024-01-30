Senator Collett Announces $667K in Traffic Safety Funding

Fort Washington, Pa. − January 30, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced nearly $667,000 in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant funding to improve traffic safety and connect communities across her district.

“Investing in Pennsylvania’s roads and infrastructure makes our communities safer, more walkable, and more connected,” Senator Collett said. “I’m pleased to support this funding to improve traffic flow at several major intersections and build on the vital infrastructure projects already in progress across the 12th District.”

Recipients in the 12th District include:

Lower Moreland Township – $320,100 to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersections of Welsh Road and Valley Road and Welsh Road and Lieberman Drive.

Salford Township – $346,723 to modernize the signal equipment at Ridge Road (Route 563) and Allentown Road (Route 1001)

PennDOT’s ARLE program aims to make signalized intersections safer by providing automated enforcement methods. Out of 97 applications statewide, 39 projects were selected across 35 municipalities, with grant awards totaling approximately $13 million.

