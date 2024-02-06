Submit Release
SocialSellinator Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023

SocialSellinator Digital Marketing Agency

SocialSellinator Clutch Champion Award 2023

SocialSellinator Attributes Exceptional Client Satisfaction and High-Quality Service to Earning Prestigious 2023 Clutch Champions Award

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialSellinator today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch Champions is the company’s newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

SocialSellinator was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes SocialSellinator as a top-rated leader in the Digital Marketing space based on clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion. This prestigious accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital marketing space. At SocialSellinator, we strive to not only meet but exceed clients' expectations by delivering impactful, data-driven solutions that drive growth and success. Our inclusion in the top 10% of Clutch Global winners is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our clients place in us. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in the industry." - Katja Breitwieser, Co-founder, SocialSellinator.

ABOUT SOCIALSELLINATOR
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from various industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Clients include Aerospike, Maven, SDS Capital Group, Spicely Organics, Guideway Legal, First Contact HR, Bodhi Massage, Plum Orchard Apartments, Varipro and Thunder Fitness. A nationally recognized agency, SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads, and drives business. https://www.socialsellinator.com

Read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for more info.
View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile: https://clutch.co/profile/socialsellinator

YOUR MEDIA CONTACT
KATJA BREITWIESER
(408) 656-3214

ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Katja Breitwieser
SocialSellinator
+1 408-656-3214
