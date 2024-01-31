Arizona Construction Defect Center Appeals to a Homeowner in a New Subdivision with Construction Defects in the Phoenix-Tucson to Call for Help if Their Home Builder Has Them on Ignore-Don't Get Left Holding the Bag

"If you have these types of construction defect issues with your new home in Arizona-and your home builder-has you on ignore-please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and we will try to help.” — Arizona Construction Defect Center

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Construction Defect Center says, "If you are a homeowner in a new single family home subdivision in Phoenix, Scottsdale, or Tucson and your home builder never repaired punch list items that should have been repaired not long after you moved in, and or you have discovered new more serious construction defect type issues with your new home-please don't put off doing something about. If you would call us at 866-714-6466-we might be able to help. We are not a law firm we are advocates for people like you.

"We have been doing this type of work for close to two decades, and when it comes to single family home subdivisions the hard part is neighbors rarely know their neighbors-so it is very uncommon for them to discuss what might turn out to be common construction defects throughout the entire subdivision-such as cracking exterior stucco, improperly installed windows-doors, improperly installed roof flashing, etc. Frequently-the longer a homeowner ignores a construction defect-the more expensive it is to fix.

"If you have these types of construction defect issues with your new home-and your home builder-has you on ignore-please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and we will try to help." https://Arizona.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Arizona Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners in New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

*Cracked exterior stucco.

*Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

*Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

*Exterior doors that were improperly installed-with the result being water leaks.

*Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

*Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

*Single family homes in newer subdivisions with mold issues because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

*Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

*Plumbing pipe failures



The Construction Defect Center is one of the nation's premier construction defect advocates for homeowners, and they have been assisting homeowners stuck with construction defects for well over a decade. Their number one goal is ensuring that homeowners in new homes do not get stuck with the repair bill the home builder should have paid for-when it comes to construction defects. https://ConstructionDefectCenter.Com