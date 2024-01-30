Submit Release
Media Advisory: SEIU Local 2 to hold press conference to address terminations at Java Blend in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine Java Blend employees in the HRM, including four leaders of a unionizing drive, were terminated last week.

WHAT: Press Conference to address Java Blend Terminations

WHEN: Wednesday January 31, 2024 @ 10 am (TOMORROW!)

WHERE: Hampton Inn by Hilton (Homewood Suites). 1960 Brunswick St.

Worker leaders will make a statement at the press conference.

Employees at the Java Blend cafes on North St and Sackville in Halifax, the production and roastery warehouse on Borden Ave. in Dartmouth, as well as the Cortado Tasting Room in Bedford, all participated in a Labour Board certification vote in June 2023. Eight months later, however, the ballot box remains sealed.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact
Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762
dmendez@seiulocal2.ca

 


