DigiKey Adds Over 450 New Suppliers and 1.7 Million New Parts in 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it expanded its portfolio in 2023 by adding more than 450 new suppliers across their core business, DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey program. The company added more than 1.7 million new accessible parts, including 230,000+ parts with inventory available to sell, across its core business in 2023.



"2023 was a year of record-breaking innovation as we continued to offer the newest technologies and reinforce our position as the distribution leader of a vast and expanding selection of components across many product groups," said Mike Slater. “As we look forward to 2024, inventory is stabilizing and returning to a state of normalcy, supporting DigiKey’s commitment to accelerate progress for every designer, buyer and builder by offering the largest supplier portfolio and widest product offering. We are excited to announce that these products are currently available to the global engineering community.”

The company also continues to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories with its DigiKey Marketplace, a single source for all aspects of technology innovation, including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related and adjacent to technology innovation, all through a singular shopping experience. Marketplace products typically ship within 1 to 5 days directly from the supplier.

Some of the key new product introductions added to the DigiKey line card in 2023 include Banner’s Asset Monitoring Gateway with CLOUD ID, Molex’s Loxon Locking Quick Disconnects, Infineon’s PSoC 4000T Microcontrollers, Tagore's TP44200NM GaN FET, Würth Elektronik’s push-pull transformers, and more. Core suppliers continued to expand their offerings, adding new products from a variety of divisions.

DigiKey is an authorized distributor of electronic components for more than 2,900 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

For more information about the suppliers in DigiKey's portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

