The groups argue that a decision issued last month by the First Appellate District wrongly upheld the utilities commission’s vote that overhauled net energy metering guidelines, which determine the compensation that solar customers receive when their systems generate more energy than they consume.
You just read:
Critics of California’s recent change in solar rules take their case to state Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.