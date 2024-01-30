January 30 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Leads Bill on AI Transparency and Enforcement

State of Colorado

Denver, January 30, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s priority legislation seeking to stay ahead of deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) by regulating the use of AI technology in Colorado elections has been introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives.

“AI is a threat to American elections and may supercharge election disinformation through the use of deepfakes. This bill helps ensure Coloradans know when communications featuring candidates or officeholders are deepfaked and will increase transparency,” said Secretary Griswold.

Deepfakes are media content that is altered, often without the viewer’s knowledge, and often with the assistance of AI. Candidates and officeholders can be deepfaked, attributing actions or words to them that are not theirs in an effort to spread disinformation.

HB24-1147, Candidate Election Deepfake Disclosures, requires clear disclaimers on communications that have been generated or substantially altered by AI. Communications that fail to include proper disclaimers shall be subject to civil penalties, and the bill establishes a private right of action for candidates who are the subject of deepfakes.

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Junie Joseph and Brianna Titone, and Senators Chris Hansen and Janet Buckner.

“The future is already here, and the people of Colorado deserve to know what’s real and what is manipulated,” said Representative Junie Joseph. “Artificial intelligence represents a huge turning point in history, and we must act to protect our elections.”

“It’s imperative that the voters of Colorado are able to make decisions based on facts and not manipulative political ads based on falsehoods,” said Representative Brianna Titone.

“Deepfake technology is a direct threat to our democracy, and I am proud to be focused on defending transparency in our elections at this critical juncture,” said Senator Chris Hansen.

“AI is already affecting American elections, and it is vital we move quickly,” said Senator Janet Buckner. “I will not allow Colorado voters to be influenced by false advertising when we can put these guardrails on now.”

Read the complete language of HB24-1147 on the Colorado legislature’s website.