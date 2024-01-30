Press Releases

01/30/2024

Governor Lamont and Coalition of Governors Urge the U.S. Supreme Court To Protect Access to Abortion Medication Mifepristone

Governors of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance Urge Court To Recognize FDA Expertise, Longstanding Authority To Determine Safety of Medications

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined a coalition of 22 governors from states across the U.S. in filing an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Food and Drug Administration, et al., v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, arguing that, if the court allows a recent Fifth Circuit decision to stand, it could undermine governors’ ability to provide adequate healthcare services and would have far-reaching implications beyond reproductive healthcare.

The coalition of governors is known as the Reproductive Freedom Alliance. The group is a nonpartisan alliance committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in the states they represent.

“Doctors have been safely prescribing Mifepristone for decades, and the only reason efforts to ban this drug are now making their way through the courts is for politically motivated purposes to restrict the ability of Americans to make these decisions themselves,” Governor Lamont said. “I stand with governors from across the country in calling on the Supreme Court to protect the ability of Americans to access this medication, and to recognize the independent scientific authority of the FDA.”

Mifepristone is an abortion medication that has been used by more than five million people since FDA approval, and it is a critical component of reproductive healthcare. The Fifth Circuit’s unprecedented ruling, if unchecked, overrides the agency’s evidence-based scientific approval process, allowing ideological extremists to overrule medical experts and decades of scientific evidence.

The Reproductive Freedom Alliance includes the following governors:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Delaware Governor John Carney

Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero

Hawai'i Governor Josh Green

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Maine Governor Janet Mills

Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

New York Governor Kathy Hochul

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Governor Lamont announced his intent to join the Reproductive Freedom Alliance in early 2023.

**Download: Amicus curiae brief from the Reproductive Freedom Alliance