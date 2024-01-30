Submit Release
Former Saint Paul Police Chief Sentenced to Seven Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 29, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton sentenced Nicholas Hunnicutt to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Hunnicutt will be placed on probation for 10 years when he is eligible for release from the Department of Corrections. Hunnicutt, 45, was previously convicted by a jury on Sept. 26, 2023.

The conviction stems from a 2015 incident involving a minor female on the Island of Saint Paul in the Aleutian Islands when Hunnicutt was chief of police. The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Christopher Long with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation along with assistance from the Saint Paul Police Department and the Arkansas State Police.

CONTACT: Sr. Assistant Attorney General John Darnall at john.darnall@alaska.gov for more information regarding the judgment.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

