City of Fortuna Accepting Applications for Membership on Commissions

This is a press release from the City of Fortuna:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Historical Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission.

To qualify for membership on any Council appointed board, commission or committee, a person must be 18 year of age or older and a registered elector of the City OR be the owner of a business located within the city limits. However, in no event shall less than a majority of any board or commission be made up of qualified registered electors of the city.

The vacancies available as of January 1, 2024 are:

Park Commission: 2 Seats (3 year term)

Planning Commission: 1 Alternate Seat (2 year term)

The Park Commission was created to serve in an advisory capacity to the City Council, City Manager, Public Works/Parks and Recreation Director and the City staff in all matters pertaining to public Parks and Recreation.

The Planning Commission is responsible for advising the City Council on environmental matters and the development of the City

City Commission application forms can be obtained at City Hall or on the City website www.friendlyfortuna.com. Applications for current Commission and Committee vacancies will be accepted until vacancies have been filled.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Ashley Chambers, Deputy City Clerk, 707-725-7600.