Eureka Street Art Festival Announces 7th Annual Festival: ‘This is the Last Year…For Now’

This is a press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:

The Eureka Street Art Festival (ESAF) is happy to announce their seventh annual Festival dates: July 29th – August 2nd, 2024. This year’s Festival will be taking place city-wide – decorating walls throughout Eureka.

After seven awesome years of adding color to the city, the organizers have decided that this will be the last year of the Eureka Street Art Festival…at least for now. The Festival takes an immense amount of work and money to put on each year, and the three organizers are ready to move on to new projects. Through the Festival, over 100 new murals have been added to Eureka. Just like the murals, this Festival was never designed to last forever.

GET INVOLVED:

ESAF has some exciting projects in store for the final year: big walls; slugs; repainting some of your favorite Eureka murals. But we need your help to make this year a success – we are seeking walls to paint murals on! They can be big or small (including retaining walls, doors, and garage doors), and be located anywhere within the City. Wall owners are asked to contribute $10/square foot towards the creation of their mural. If you’re interested, please email us by February 1st: [email protected]

We are also seeking funding – visit eurekastreetartfestival.com to make a donation or become a business sponsor.

Artists will be invited to participate in this final year (as opposed to having an open artist application, like in previous years). Any artist who has submitted an application in the past will be considered.

Let’s work together to make the final year of the Eureka Street Art Festival a great one!