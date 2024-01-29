College of the Redwoods Presents: CRy-Baby – A Psychological Landscape and Self-Portrait That Explores Connections Between Space, Past, and the Future Self, by Nancy Tobin

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:

College of the Redwoods is thrilled to announce a new multi-media installation and perceptual experience by Nancy Tobin in and around the Floyd Bettiga Gallery on College of the Redwoods’ new Creative Arts Complex.

The exhibit will open Tuesday, January 30th and run through Friday, March 1st, 2024, with a public reception and artist talk in the gallery on Wednesday, February 7th, 2-5 pm.

Description of the exhibit by the artist:

A 200-foot-long, fringed, umbilical cord runs from the auditorium to the gallery. As you draw closer, you feel as if you are getting smaller. The cord winds through the courtyard, twisting and turning. You slip under the brush to enter the gallery and find yourself in someone else’s dream world, both strange and alluring. Stuffed and beaded figures play and struggle on a topsy-turvy, surreal landscape of corn kernel carpets and shingled mountains. Lace curtains hang where no windows are found. In Cry-Baby mystery gives way to meaning.

Admission to the Floyd Bettiga Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, visit www.redwoods.edu/artgallery.