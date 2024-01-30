Check Out Our California’s 2nd Assembly District Candidate Forum—Find Out Who Deserves Your Vote

Tonight, from 6-8 p.m., MendoFever, KZYX, and KMUD are partnering to help the voters of California’s 2nd Assembly District meet the candidates running to represent our region in Sacramento.

Join us and find out who deserves your vote.

Matt LaFever, Founder of MendoFever, and Sarah Reith, News Director at KZYX will moderate a two-hour forum in which all seven candidates have agreed to participate. Those candidates are:

Ted Williams- Mendocino County’s 5th District Supervisor

Ariel Kelley- Former Healdsburg Mayor and current member of the Healdsburg City Council

Cynthia Click- once KMUD’s Music Director and a current Willits resident

Michael Greer- Member of Del Norte Unified School District School Board and the sole Republican on the ticket

Frankie Myers- Vice-Chairman of the Yurok Tribe

Chris Rogers- Member of Santa Rosa’s City Council

Rusty Hicks- current chair of California’s Democratic Party

Mendocino County is geographically central to California’s 2nd Assembly District. The man or woman representing Mendocino County in the California State Assembly can work towards passing bills in the rural north’s favor, advocate for funding to support North Coast initiatives and join with others to uphold or override the California Governor’s veto power.

California’s Constitution dictates Assembly members serve a term of two years in length not to supersede a total of 12 years. On March 3, 2024, 2nd District voters will choose the Assemblymember who takes on the seat currently held by Jim Wood, the North Coast’s representative for 10 years.

The upcoming 2nd Assembly District’s representative faces several complex issues many centered in Mendocino County. Concerns regarding water, fire, housing, economic development, and health care are Mendocino County’s kitchen table issues. We brought these candidates here today hoping they have some answers.