ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting January 25, 2024

00:05:00 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments 

00:09:45 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment 

00:14:47 - Upland Game, Furbearer, Turkey & Falconry Season Setting for 2024-2025 

00:42:28 - Turkey Tag Discount Order 

00:46:52 - Land Item - Jensen Acquisition 

00:54:38 - Land Item - Peterson Acquisition 

01:01:30 - Land Item - Cherry Plant Acquisition 

01:05:48 - Revision of Tri-State MOA and Proclamation Regarding Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear 

01:57:10 - BREAK 

02:18:18 - Upland Game, Furbearer, Turkey & Falconry Season Setting for 2024-2025 (revision) 

02:20:29 - December 1 Tag Sale Report 

02:43:50 - 2023 Nonresident and Outfitter Allocated Tag Use Report 

03:29:10 - Update on Legislation and Rulemaking 

03:40:54 - Implementation of Electronic Salmon and Steelhead Permits 

03:57:54 - Updating Fish and Game's Policy on Online Customer Data 

04:05:02 - LUNCH 

04:11:43 - Chronic Wasting Disease Update 

04:37:55 - Winter Feeding of Deer & Elk 

04:50:11 - Kokanee Management in Idaho 

05:24:42 - Fishing and Boating Access Program Overview 

05:46:26 - Director's Report 

06:01:05 - EXECUTIVE SESSION

