ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting January 25, 2024
00:05:00 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments
00:09:45 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment
00:14:47 - Upland Game, Furbearer, Turkey & Falconry Season Setting for 2024-2025
00:42:28 - Turkey Tag Discount Order
00:46:52 - Land Item - Jensen Acquisition
00:54:38 - Land Item - Peterson Acquisition
01:01:30 - Land Item - Cherry Plant Acquisition
01:05:48 - Revision of Tri-State MOA and Proclamation Regarding Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear
01:57:10 - BREAK
02:18:18 - Upland Game, Furbearer, Turkey & Falconry Season Setting for 2024-2025 (revision)
02:20:29 - December 1 Tag Sale Report
02:43:50 - 2023 Nonresident and Outfitter Allocated Tag Use Report
03:29:10 - Update on Legislation and Rulemaking
03:40:54 - Implementation of Electronic Salmon and Steelhead Permits
03:57:54 - Updating Fish and Game's Policy on Online Customer Data
04:05:02 - LUNCH
04:11:43 - Chronic Wasting Disease Update
04:37:55 - Winter Feeding of Deer & Elk
04:50:11 - Kokanee Management in Idaho
05:24:42 - Fishing and Boating Access Program Overview
05:46:26 - Director's Report
06:01:05 - EXECUTIVE SESSION