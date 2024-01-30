Border Patrol Agents Arrest Unlawful Migrant Wanted for First Degree Murder

WESTVILLE, New York – Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents arrested Luis Miguel Eucebio-Severino, 29, a citizen of the Dominican Republic following a concerned citizen’s report near Westville. Eucebio-Severino was found to have an active arrest warrant for First Degree Murder in Toronto, Canada.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m, Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents received a concerned citizen’s report of a person exiting a vehicle and running into a field. Following a brief search, assisted by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine helicopter, agents located the subject in the nearby woods.

Luis Miguel Eucebio-Severino

Agents determined Eucebio-Severino was not in possession of any immigration documents or status that would legally allow him to be in, or remain in the United States. At approximately 5:00 p.m., Border Patrol Agents returned Eucebio-Severino to Officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency in Cornwall, Ontario. Later that evening, the Toronto Police Department took Eucebio-Severino into their custody.

“The importance of citizens reporting suspicious activity cannot be overstated and this arrest is a great example of that. It takes all of us to help make our communities safer as well as secure our nation’s border” said Burke Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge Dustin Judd, “this case also stresses the importance of international cooperation and maintaining strong relationships with our Canadian law enforcement partners.”

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York. Citizens reporting suspicious activity is invaluable to the Border Patrol's mission and we welcome community members' information to help keep our nation’s borders safe. To report suspicious activity in Swanton Sector, please call 1-800-689-3362.

