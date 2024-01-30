Governor Hobbs Appoints Members to the Commission of African American Affairs

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs has announced nine appointees to the Commission of African American Affairs. This accomplished group of appointees span from across the state, and come from diverse backgrounds ranging from education and law enforcement, to civil rights activism and criminal justice.

The commission consists of 16 members, nine of which are appointed by the Governor. Of the nine Governor appointments, seven must be African-American and two non African-American.

“This incredibly accomplished group of people will deliver much needed regional diversity to the Commission that will power its important work,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Since 2010, the Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs has played a pivotal role in representing and empowering Black Arizonans in state leadership. Today, I'm proud to announce my latest appointees to this critical board.”

Below is the list of appointees:

Ashley Anderson (Pinal County): Ms. Anderson is the Associate Director of People & Talent at ASU's Engineer College. She aims to re-establish the Commission as a driving force for issues that impact the Black community by listening to community members & regaining their trust.

Jeffrey Glover (Maricopa County): Col. Glover is the Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. As a holdover member of the Commission, he hopes to expand on his previous work, especially around law enforcement, and tackle additional issues such as housing & homelessness.

Berdetta Hodge (Maricopa County): Ms. Hodge has been elected a member of the Tempe City Council since March 2022. Her goal on the Commission is to increase voter turnout and awareness of voting rights for all, in addition to other issues.

Khara House (Coconino County): Ms. House is on the Flagstaff City Council. She wants to serve as a voice for the Black community outside of Maricopa County & believes the Commission has an opportunity to tackle issues around education, housing equity & access to resources.

Jackie Johnson (Maricopa County): Ms. Johnson is the City of Scottsdale's Diversity Director. As a second-generation Arizonan, she wants to ensure the Black community has an opportunity to prosper by addressing poverty, housing, discrimination, education & criminal justice.

Jerry McPherson (Maricopa County): Mr. McPherson serves as the Managing Director of Per Scholas. On the Commission, he would like to address economic issues about the community and the barriers that impede folks from gaining upward mobility.

Dianne Post (Maricopa County): Ms. Post has been an attorney and civil rights activist for years. To improve the living conditions of the African-American community in Arizona, Ms. Post would like to focus on enhancing education, corrections, & the foster care system.

Tonya Strozier (Pima County): Dr. Strozier is Tucson Unified School District Director of African-American Student Services. As an educator, she will focus on issues like literacy and college readiness & hopes to provide a voice for rural residents.

Robbie Sherwood (Maricopa County): As the Director of Communications for the Arizona House of Representatives Democratic Caucus, Mr. Sherwood hopes to elevate the Commission's profile while exploring additional partnerships to provide services with other state agencies.