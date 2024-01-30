Prime Minister announces changes to the parliamentary secretary team

CANADA, January 30 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes to the parliamentary secretary team:

Élisabeth Brière becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, in addition to her role as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Anthony Housefather becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board Yasir Naqvi becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

In their new roles, Ms. Brière, Mr. Housefather, and Mr. Naqvi will support their respective cabinet ministers to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians. They will help advance new legislation, engage directly with Canadians on key initiatives, and represent the government at home and abroad. Their appointments are effective immediately.

The Prime Minister also announced the appointment of Mona Fortier as Deputy Government Whip. In this role, she will work with the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, and the Chief Government Whip, Ruby Sahota, to advance the government’s commitments in the House of Commons and ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, Members’ offices, and service to constituents.

Quote

“We are squarely focused on growing the middle class and building a better future. We’ve delivered action to build more homes, create good jobs, and help Canadians get ahead, but there is more to do. I know this team is ready to work hard for Canadians and deliver on their priorities.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers.

The responsibilities of parliamentary secretaries generally fall into two broad categories: House of Commons business and department-related duties.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

