U.S. Military and Kuwait Armed Forces Collaborate in Exercise Eager Defender 24

This exercise, led by Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), taking place in Kuwait and the North Arabian Gulf from January 28 to February 7, showcases the commitment of both nations to regional security and readiness.

Under the umbrella of Exercise Eager Defender, U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers are participating alongside their Kuwaiti counterparts in joint training. The exercise focuses on enhancing various aspects, including maritime security, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), harbor security, unmanned systems operations, small unit naval infantry tactics, and joint command and control operations, culminating with a combined multinational amphibious assault. Through collaborative training, participating forces will acquire the necessary skills to effectively address regional security threats and increase interoperability between both militaries.

Exercise Eager Defender serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and Kuwait. It demonstrates the commitment of both nations to reinforcing partnerships and interoperability in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. This exercise is one of several annual joint exercises where the U.S. military collaborates with partner nations, ensuring high levels of readiness for crisis and contingency.

"Exercise Eager Defender highlights our shared commitment to regional security and the preservation of peace," said Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, Commanding General of TF 51/5. "By working together, the Kuwait Armed Forces and U.S. military are strengthening our capabilities and preparedness. This exercise is a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations."

Exercise Eager Defender reaffirms the strong bond between the Kuwait Armed Forces and the U.S. military. By fostering cooperation and mutual understanding, this exercise further enhances the ability of both nations to respond effectively to security challenges in the region.

