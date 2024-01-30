Iowa State Parks and Forests seek seasonal employees for summer 2024

The DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers across the state park system for the summer 2024 season.

Jobs duties include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, leading programs, registering campers, and/or maintaining the park through duties such as mowing, trimming, cleaning, trail work and facility repairs. Interested applicants should have skills in general maintenance, ability to work on a team or with minimal supervision, and have strong customer relations skills.

If you enjoy spending time outdoors in Iowa’s most scenic natural areas, consider applying for a seasonal position. For more details and how to apply, visit www.iowadnr.gov/ Employment