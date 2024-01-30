Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,217 in the last 365 days.

Iowa State Parks and Forests seek seasonal employees for summer 2024

The DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers across the state park system for the summer 2024 season.

Jobs duties include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, leading programs, registering campers, and/or maintaining the park through duties such as mowing, trimming, cleaning, trail work and facility repairs. Interested applicants should have skills in general maintenance, ability to work on a team or with minimal supervision, and have strong customer relations skills. 

If you enjoy spending time outdoors in Iowa’s most scenic natural areas, consider applying for a seasonal position. For more details and how to apply, visit www.iowadnr.gov/Employment

You just read:

Iowa State Parks and Forests seek seasonal employees for summer 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more