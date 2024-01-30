Geodiversity, Geoheritage & Geotourism: Advancing the Future Sustainability of Europe and Preserving the Memory of the Earth

The EFG Panel of Experts on Geological Heritage is presenting a strategic position document as an initial step towards formulating an Action Plan for an EU Geodiversity, Geoheritage & Geotourism Strategy.

Although defined over 30 years ago, the concepts of geodiversity, geoheritage, and geotourism remain relatively unknown in society, resulting in their undervaluation in various public policies and strategies. In response, the European Federation of Geologists underscores the significance of geodiversity as a cornerstone for biodiversity and essential for human prosperity and well-being. Furthermore, the importance of geoheritage in preserving Earth’s memory is emphasised. Geotourism, in turn, presents an opportunity to craft unique experiences, raise public awareness, stimulate local sustainable development, and advocate for the conservation of geoheritage. This document represents the initial phase in formulating an Action Plan for an EU Geodiversity, Geoheritage & Geotourism Strategy.