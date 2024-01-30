Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress

Ocean acidification (OA) is recognized as a major stressor for a broad range of marine organisms, particularly shell-building invertebrates. OA can cause alterations in various physiological processes such as growth and metabolism, although its effect on host-pathogen interactions remains largely unexplored. In this study, we used transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays to evaluate changes in immunity of the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to OA conditions (pH = 7.5 vs pH = 7.9) at various life stages. The susceptibility of oyster larvae to Vibrio infection increased significantly (131 % increase in mortality) under OA conditions, and was associated with significant changes in their transcriptomes. The significantly higher mortality of larvae exposed to pathogens and acidification stress could be the outcome of an increased metabolic demand to cope with acidification stress (as seen by upregulation of metabolic genes) at the cost of immune function (downregulation of immune genes). While larvae were particularly vulnerable, juveniles appeared more robust to the stressors and there were no differences in mortality after pathogen (Aliiroseovarius crassostrea and Vibrio spp.) exposure. Proteomic investigations in adult oysters revealed that acidification stress resulted in a significant downregulation of mucosal immune proteins including those involved in pathogen recognition and microbe neutralization, suggesting weakened mucosal immunity. Hemocyte function in adults was also impaired by high pCO 2 , with a marked reduction in phagocytosis (67 % decrease in phagocytosis) in OA conditions. Together, results suggest that OA impairs immune function in the eastern oyster making them more susceptible to pathogen-induced mortality outbreaks. Understanding the effect of multiple stressors such as OA and disease is important for accurate predictions of how oysters will respond to future climate regimes.

Schwaner C., Barbosa M., Haley J., Pales Espinosa E. & Allam B., 2024. Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress. Fish & Shellfish Immunology 146: 109366. doi: 10.1016/j.fsi.2024.109366. Article (subscription required).

