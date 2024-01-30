Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,224 in the last 365 days.

Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress

Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress

Published 30 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, laboratory, molecular biology, mollusks, mortality, multiple stressors, North Atlantic, pathogens, performance, physiology

Ocean acidification (OA) is recognized as a major stressor for a broad range of marine organisms, particularly shell-building invertebrates. OA can cause alterations in various physiological processes such as growth and metabolism, although its effect on host-pathogen interactions remains largely unexplored. In this study, we used transcriptomicsproteomics, and physiological assays to evaluate changes in immunity of the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to OA conditions (pH = 7.5 vs pH = 7.9) at various life stages. The susceptibility of oyster larvae to Vibrio infection increased significantly (131 % increase in mortality) under OA conditions, and was associated with significant changes in their transcriptomes. The significantly higher mortality of larvae exposed to pathogens and acidification stress could be the outcome of an increased metabolic demand to cope with acidification stress (as seen by upregulation of metabolic genes) at the cost of immune function (downregulation of immune genes). While larvae were particularly vulnerable, juveniles appeared more robust to the stressors and there were no differences in mortality after pathogen (Aliiroseovarius crassostrea and Vibrio spp.) exposure. Proteomic investigations in adult oysters revealed that acidification stress resulted in a significant downregulation of mucosal immune proteins including those involved in pathogen recognition and microbe neutralization, suggesting weakened mucosal immunityHemocyte function in adults was also impaired by high pCO2, with a marked reduction in phagocytosis (67 % decrease in phagocytosis) in OA conditions. Together, results suggest that OA impairs immune function in the eastern oyster making them more susceptible to pathogen-induced mortality outbreaks. Understanding the effect of multiple stressors such as OA and disease is important for accurate predictions of how oysters will respond to future climate regimes.

Schwaner C., Barbosa M., Haley J., Pales Espinosa E. & Allam B., 2024. Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress. Fish & Shellfish Immunology 146: 109366. doi: 10.1016/j.fsi.2024.109366. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Transcriptomics, proteomics, and physiological assays reveal immunosuppression in the eastern oyster Crassostrea virginica exposed to acidification stress

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more