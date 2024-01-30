Partnership for Good Governance presents results of its projects for Moldova

During the last year, the EU-funded Partnership for Good Governance provided vital support to the Republic of Moldova in implementing reforms in the areas of justice, the fight against economic crime, tackling discrimination and promoting gender equality.

The EU/Council of Europe joint programme last week took stock of last year’s achievements of country and regional projects and discussed priorities for 2024.

Three country-specific projects are implemented in Moldova, with a total budget of €1.7 million, co-funded by the EU and the Council of Europe. The projects aim at combating discrimination, hate speech and hate crime, combating economic crime and further strengthening justice.

During last year, the Partnership for Good Governance provided “tangible and results-oriented support to the national authorities of the Republic of Moldova in the implementation of key reforms in line with European standards in the areas of strengthening justice, fighting economic crime, combating discrimination, promoting gender equality and advancing women’s access to justice”, said Claus Neukirch, Director of Programme Coordination of the Council of Europe.

The joint PGG programme “is expected to have a direct impact on Moldova’s path towards EU accession, in particular as regards Chapter 23 Judiciary and Fundamental Rights as well as anti-corruption and the fight against money laundering,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova.

The Partnership for Good Governance is a joint cooperation initiative of the European Union and the Council of Europe for strengthening good governance in the Eastern Partnership region, co-funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, and implemented by the Council of Europe.

