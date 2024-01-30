Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,222 in the last 365 days.

Special European Council to discuss €50 billion support package to Ukraine on 1 February

EU leaders will gather on 1 February in Brussels to discuss the mid-term revision of the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027, including support to Ukraine.

The €50 billion package for Ukraine – Ukraine Facility – should consist of €17 billion in grants and €33 billion in loans. It was proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in June 2023 to provide predictable finance to Ukraine on its EU path and to the EU budget dealing “with crisis after crisis”.

At the European Summit held in Brussels on 14-15 December 2024, it was decided to postpone the decision on the allocation of aid to Ukraine until next year.

“In the face of unprecedented and unexpected challenges, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the global COVID-19 pandemic and rising interest rates, the EU’s long-term budget needs to be reinforced as it has come under pressure,” says a press release by the European Council, published today. “In this context, leaders will discuss the proposed mid-term revision of the multiannual financial framework (MFF) 2021-2027, which includes the creation of a Ukraine Facility to provide long-term stability to Ukraine.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Special European Council to discuss €50 billion support package to Ukraine on 1 February

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more