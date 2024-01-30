Enter the 2024 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery Today

CONTACT:

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s 2024 moose hunt lottery is now open. Enter today for your chance at the adventure of a lifetime—hunting moose in the rugged woods of the Granite State. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire where you can enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.

Moose hunt lottery applications for 2024 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Standard Time on Friday, May 31. Applications can also be delivered to the Licensing Office at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, before 3:45 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 21.

Applicants can enter the moose hunt lottery once per year. A bonus-point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply in each consecutive year. The point is earned for each year, and each point translates to a chance in the drawing. As an example, last year the overall odds of a resident applicant being drawn were 1 in 114, and resident applicants with a total of 20 points had a 1 in 39 chance of being drawn. For nonresidents, the odds were 1 in 477 overall and 1 in 178 for applicants with 20 points.

In 2023, 5,950 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 33 permits. More than 1,190 people continued to accrue bonus points because they submitted an application for a point only to hold their already accrued points. Hunters from six other states won permits in the 2023 lottery.

While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits, almost 85%, are awarded to Granite State residents. The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped, based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses.

The number of moose hunt permits that will be offered for this fall’s hunt has not yet been determined as harvest and survey data are currently under review. Final numbers will be released later this spring.

“Moose lottery permit numbers for 2024 are currently being determined,” said Moose Project Leader Henry Jones. “Your chance of being drawn and offered a permit in the lottery will be improved if you rank all wildlife management units on your application. You will then have the option to decline a permit if you are drawn for a unit you would prefer not to hunt in.”

New Hampshire’s nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt will run from October 19–27.

New Hampshire has had an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country. The state’s current moose population is estimated to be about 3,000 animals. The annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on the physical condition and productivity of moose and provides a unique recreational opportunity. Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire at www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire.