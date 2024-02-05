Global Aerospace Unveils Refreshed Brand, Celebrates a Century of Service

Global Aerospace Logo - Enabling the Future of Flight

Global Aerospace, a world-leading provider of aviation and aerospace insurance, today unveiled a refreshed brand, including a new logo and website.

The rebrand provides an exciting opportunity to reinforce our unique dedication to the future of aviation and our passion for helping our clients thrive.”
— Rachel Barrie, Group Chief Executive
LONDON, ENGLAND, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW LOOK. SAME COMMITMENT.

Global Aerospace, a world-leading provider of aviation and aerospace insurance, today unveiled a refreshed brand, including a new logo and website. The rebranding initiative reflects its commitment to the future of aviation and focus on developing innovative insurance products that meet the industry’s unique challenges.

The update comes as the company celebrates a century of success as an aviation insurance specialist, with the new look exemplifying its dedication to providing industry-leading insurance solutions and risk management programmes. The company’s new website illustrates many of its contributions to advancing aviation, including simplified online access to insurance solutions, insightful thought leadership, and advocacy and action toward sustainability.

Rachel Barrie, Group Chief Executive for Global Aerospace adds, “The rebrand provides an exciting opportunity to reinforce our unique dedication to the future of aviation and our passion for helping our clients thrive.”

The company recognises the current buyer-empowered market, and its decision to rebrand aligns with its desire to collaborate with clients and their brokers to deliver first-class underwriting, trusted claims service, and advanced technology to meet their unique needs.

As the company embarks on its second century of aviation insurance leadership, it remains committed to earning the trust of aviation and aerospace stakeholders for the next 100 years.

About Global Aerospace
Global Aerospace has a century of experience and powerful passion for providing aviation insurance solutions that protect industry stakeholders and empower the industry to thrive. With financial stability from a pool of the world’s foremost capital, we leverage innovative ideas, advanced technology and a powerful synergy among diverse team members to underwrite and process claims for the many risks our clients face. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, and throughout the United States. Learn more at www.global-aero.com. To learn more about the company’s SM4 Aviation Safety Program, visit sm4.global-aero.com.

Suzanne Keneally
Global Aerospace
+1 973-490-8588
skeneally@global-aero.com

Global Aerospace Brand Launch 2024

Global Aerospace
Fitzwilliam House, 10 St. Mary Axe
London, EC3A 8EQ
United Kingdom
+1 973-490-8588
