Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Increlex, mecasermin, Date of authorisation: 02/08/2007, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

Increlex is used for the long-term treatment of patients aged two to 18 years who are short for their age due to a condition known as ‘severe primary insulin-like-growth-factor-1 deficiency’. Patients with this condition have low levels of the hormone insulin-like growth factor-1 or IGF-1, which is required for normal growth.

Because the number of patients with primary IGF-1 deficiency is low, the disease is considered ‘rare’, and Increlex was designated an ‘orphan medicine’ (a medicine used in rare diseases) on 22 May 2006.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.