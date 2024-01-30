State Senator Jay Costa Celebrates PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement Dollars to Benefit 43rd District

PITTSBURGH, PA – January 30, 2024 – Today, Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) announces three projects in his senatorial district that will benefit from Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding. This program is designed to improve safety at intersections where research demonstrates drivers are prone to run lights and endanger other road users.

“Whether we drive, walk, bike, or take public transit, we all deserve streets that keep us safe, and get us home safe,” said Senator Costa. “I’m delighted that we are taking steps towards reducing instances of red-light running in Pittsburgh, which will keep our friends and neighbors safe in our city. I look forward to continued infrastructure investments that prioritize our beloved community members.”

The awardees of ARLE funding in the 43rd senatorial district are:

Edgewood Borough – $292,000 for traffic signal improvements on the Braddock Avenue corridor including flashing yellow arrows, new vehicular signal heads with backplates and reflective tape, updating the existing controllers, and adding battery backup.

City of Pittsburgh – $453,657.21 for complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of the Boulevard of the Allies and Ward Street.

City of Pittsburgh – $545,267.58 for complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Becks Run Road/Biscayne Drive.

The Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Enhancements Grant Program (ARLE Funding Program) was established in 2010 as a PennDOT-administered competitive grant program in accordance with Vehicle Code (75 Pa.C.S.) §3116(l)(2), §3117(m)(2), and §3370(m)(2) §3117(m)(2). Funding for the program is generated from the net revenue of fines collected through Automated Red Light Enforcement Systems and Automated Speed Enforcement Systems.

