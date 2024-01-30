SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Odenton, MD

Redondo Beach, CA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Odenton , located in and serving the city of Odenton, MD.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 1872 Mayfield Rd and offers 89,423 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x4’ to 10’x29’, as well as 40 long-term RV parking spaces. The facility sits at the intersection of the Patuxent Freeway and Telegraph Road in the affluent DC suburb, where a combined 78,000 vehicles pass by daily, with a high three-mile radius median household income of $101,082. There is no other self storage development taking place in the three-mile trade area.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Old Line State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace Odenton is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Odenton is a beautiful and fast-growing community, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of its residents.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Odenton is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





